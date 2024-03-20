Son Ye-jin’s look for Maison Valentino’s new campaign wows fans: “She reigns”

On March 13, 2024, Maison Valentino unveiled their latest LÉcole campaign, with Son Ye-jin as the face of it. The actress, who is also the global ambassador for the luxury label, impressed fans with her stunning outfits and appearances. She carried two looks for this campaign.

Fans went gaga over Ye-jin's appearance for the campaign, showcasing her unique style in two monochrome ensembles. Her look for the campaign was widely admired both by fans and other social media users.

One of her fans commented (Image via Instagram/@maisonvalentino)

Many more comments of appreciation from fans are on social media for the Crash Landing on You protagonist.

More details about Son Ye-jin’s look for Maison Valentino’s latest campaign

Valentino, an opulent Italian fashion house, recently debuted a visually appealing marketing campaign for their "LÉcole" collection, which features Son Ye-jin, a long-time brand ambassador. Ever since she joined the Valentino family in 2021, Son Ye-jin has embodied the label's classic style.

Two stunning monochrome ensembles stun the audience in her latest promotional campaign. Ye-jin nailed two looks for the newest ad video: one was in a white dress with a waist cutout, and the other was in a stylish white peacoat with shorts for a more contemporary mood. The one-of-a-kind charisma of Ye-jin is on full display in both of her appearances.

To further enhance her look, the K-drama star flaunted the luxury label’s Loco Bag, a signature brand neckpiece, and white stilettos. For this campaign, Ye-jin was styled by Joe McKenna.

Her hair was done by Paul Hanlon, and her makeup by popular makeup artist Diane Kendal. The actress seemed to look even more beautiful with her bold black eyes. Lastly, her manicure was done by Jin Soon Choi.

Fans flooded the internet with praise for the actress. Many alluded to her as a queen, while others called her a “diva.” Netizens showed their love for Ye-jin with praises like “stunning,” “amazing,” “iconic,” “perfect,” and “admirable.”

A few other fans dubbed the association of Ye-jin and Valentino as "Yejintino.”

Fans went gaga over Son Ye-jin's look for the Maison Valentino campaign (Image via Instagram/@maisonvalentino)

More reactions from social media users (Image via Instagram/@maisonvalentino)

Fans loved her look for the latest Valentino campaign (Image via Instagram/@maisonvalentino)

Another fan remarked that this video seemed like a trailer for a revenge movie, while one expressed their excitement for more future collaborations.

In February 2024, Son Ye-jin starred in another Valentino LÉcole campaign celebrating feminity. Ye-jin was joined by two other sensational stars, Kaia Gerber and Jolin Cai, for this campaign.