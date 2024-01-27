Song Hye-kyo's look for Fendi Paris Fashion Week show wins the internet: "Our Queen so beautiful"

On January 25, 2024, Song Hye-kyo attended the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show at Paris Fashion Week and amazed her fans with her look at the event. The theme of the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show was "Precision and Emotion." The show was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's futurism and was designed by Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear.

Many celebrities attended the fashion show, but the eyes of fans, especially K-drama lovers, were focused on Song Hye-kyo. Her look at the event was unique and elegant, as per the fans. Her visuals won fans' hearts. Netizens are even calling her queen for her appearance and outfit at the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show.

Fans are loving the visuals of Song Hye-kyo at the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show

Song Hye-kyo is one of the most successful actresses in the Korean industry. Nationally and internationally, she is known for her roles in K-dramas like Autumn in My Heart, Full House, Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, and The Glory. She was also the first Korean global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Fendi. In February 2021, the luxury fashion brand officially announced her as its official ambassador.

Since then, she has attended various Fendi fashion shows and has been featured in many magazine brands as the face of Fendi. W Korea has shared some of Hye-kyo's moments from the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show. The actress also shared some photos via her official Instagram handle.

After witnessing the pictures, fans are in love with her overall look at the event. Song Hye-kyo opted for a simple yet classic look for which fans are giving her compliments like gorgeous and queen. Here are some of the praise fans' comments on the Instagram posts and some X posts.

From the Fendi 2024 Spring/Summer women's collection, Song Hye-kyo sported a light blue crewneck sweater, high-waisted shorts embroidered with the Rome emblem, and a dove gray fitted blazer. A Fendi scarf featuring the FF mirror emblem and a trench-style double-breasted coat were also part of her outfit.

The show featured minimalist futurism and homage to Lagerfeld, with streamlined shapes, silvery surfaces, and space-age diamonds. Celebrities like Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon also attended the event.

The Glory is Hye-kyo's latest famous work. The first part was released in 2022, and the second part was released in 2023. It is the third-most watched title on Netflix globally. It has also been rumored that Hye-kyo will be starring in a Korean horror movie, Dark Nuns, alongside Jeon Yeo-been. The official release date of this Korean horror movie is still unknown.