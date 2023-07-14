"Special place in hell for activists": German truck driver garners support after running over climate activist in viral video

Last Generation, a German activist group, recently made the headlines after one of them was hit by a truck. The group has forced politicians and the general public to confront climate change with protests. Due to their recent actions, social media users and others are pretty annoyed with them.

When the news spread that a truck tried to run them over because they were disrupting traffic, they gained a lot of backlash, and the driver received tons of support. The clip, which went viral on social media, shows the driver dragging a young man in front of him in his truck during a climate activist march in Stralsund, Germany. Many reporters were also there to capture the scene.

As soon as the video of the incident went viral, instead of garnering backlash, this incident garnered netizens’ support. They went to the comment section of u/gnocchiGuili’s Reddit post to express their opinion. One commented:

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via Reddit / @ec1ipse001)

Truck driver hits activist in a viral video; gains support from Netizens

A white truck can be seen honking loudly, rolling up, and then stopping immediately in front of the campaigners in the viral clip. The truck driver got out and tried to get two individuals off the street. The audience can even hear him say:

“Get out of here. F*** off here”.

After knocking over a demonstrator, the truck driver clenched his right fist and swung his arm as if he meant to beat the individual.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by @MattWallace888 and gained over 57K views. However, it has currently been deleted. It was reuploaded on Reddit by u/gnocchiGuili, garnering around 5K comments. People showed their support for the truck driver and their disgust for the activists.

However, while some may believe the truck driver did a fine job, the law does not. He was charged for his actions as soon as the incident became public. A court is currently looking into the driver's first penalties. They are now investigating how long the man's license will be suspended.

Nevertheless, this didn’t stop people from praising him. The clip lasted around 20 seconds and gained much support and admiration from social media users.

Some even went to the comment section of the Youtube video uploaded by The Scottish Sun to express their feelings about the entire incident.

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @19SHAY80)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @lazarossiskopoulos2591)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @dmich950)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @johnrea2115)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @anmaghiz1595)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @jasonmefferd1483)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @afsar_gunner5271)

Netizens support the driver for hitting the activist (Image via YouTube / @gavinmcinally8442)

Last Generation is wreaking havoc all over Germany

This is not the first time the Last Generation organization has interfered with daily activities. They recently managed to access the local airport runways and super glued themselves in their place, causing severe interruptions and flight delays. Although the authorities eventually took control, the incident halted flying operations for a few hours.

In the last few days, these activists took over runways and roads (Image via Associated Press)

In another incident, six activists disrupted traffic on the Heinrich-Heine-Ring for an hour and a half. On Wednesday, at a traffic light, people sat down on the street with banners to protest for stronger climate protection policies. Two of them were even superglued to the road. The police later released them with sunflower oil in the afternoon, thus ending the protest.