Stray Kids Bang Chan's look for the latest Swarovski x Nylon Japan campaign wins the internet: "Most handsome man in the universe"

Stray Kids Bang Chan, the leader and rapper of the popular South Korean boy band, is known for his impeccable sense of style. Every appearance Bang Chan makes, from his airport style to his brand campaigns makes news.

Crystal jewelry brand Swarovski recently announced Stray Kids Bang Chan as the face of their "Joyful Extravagance" theme in collaboration with Nylon Japan. The Stray Kids rapper will be gracing the April issue of Nylon Japan sporting pieces from Swarovski.

Fans of the singer were elated to see photos of the campaign posted on Swarovski's official portal as well as a campaign video with Nylon Japan which went viral. One of the fans praised Bang Chan's look for the campaign calling him "most handsome man in the universe":

Fans elated at Stray Kids Bang Chan's Swarovski x Nylon Japan campaign

The Swarovski website mentions that the Hyperbola necklace sported by Bang Chan in the brand's campaign features floating crystals in a dome-structured heart-shaped cage along with an infinity motif that indicates joy and passionate love. The design was created to resonate with Bang Chan's love for Stay (Stray Kids' fandom name).

Stray Kids Bang Chan's campaign alongside his appearance in Nylon Japan's April 2024 issue comes with an interview of the Stray Kids rapper, covering his influence and global popularity. In the pictures released by Swarovski, Bang Chan is seen wearing a black vest and multiple Swarovski adornments including Millenia necklace and bracelet in one picture.

Launching Bang Chang's campaign for the crystal jewelry brand, Swrovski's official portal mentions:

"Bang Chan, leader of the globally popular K-pop group Stray Kids, celebrates the magical, sparkling and love-filled season with Swarovski and NYLON JAPAN. Bang Chan presents the Swarovski theme "Joyful Extravagance" with a multifaceted charm that combines delicacy and boldness. He presents a new Swarovski brand appeal to the world."

In the other picture, the Stray Kids leader is sporting a nude-colored tweed jacket showcasing his abs, paired with white pants paired with a Hyperbola pendant, and Millennia clip earrings.

Fans of the Stray Kids rapper took to X to compliment Bang Chan's Swarvoski x Nylon Japan campaign:

Nylon Japan’s special edition starring Stray Kids Bang Chan was released on March 5, 2024, and it features a handwritten message from the Stray Kids rapper along with six limited-edition mini photo cards.