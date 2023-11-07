Stray Kids' Hyunjin's look for Versace wins the internet: "Elegant and cool at the same time"

Versace recently launched its 2023 Holiday Campaign featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin. The Italian luxury fashion brand shared several photos of the idol from the campaign, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The K-pop idol joined Versace as their global brand ambassador earlier this year and has already captured the global market with his looks for the brand. The new pictures featuring the artist saw him in various outfits from the new Versace 2023 Holiday Collection. However, one picture of him in a black suit and sunglasses impressed fans the most.

"He looks so good" - Fans react to Stray Kids' Hyunjin's new look for Versace 2023 Holiday Collection

The Versace 2023 Holiday campaign, featuring K-pop idol Stray Kids' Hyunjin, is a festive celebration full of elegance and fun. The campaign marked the debut of Versace's Athena tote bag, which was crafted from Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton canvas.

The Versace 2023 Holiday Collection features a wide range of products under categories including Women's Bags, Barocco, Bathrobes, Men's Jewelry, and Board Game Sets. However, among the wide range of products, Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Holiday wishlist caught the attention of fans.

The outfits he was seen wearing in the viral pictures were mostly from his special Holiday wishlist, which includes:

Barocco Athena Tote Bag

Barocco Athena Mini Tote Bag

Barocco Knit Sweater

Medusa Wool Hat

Medusa Wool Ribbed Scarf

Barocco Bathrobe

Barocco Slippers

Medusa Biggie Sunglasses

Medusa Chain Bracelet

Barocco Mug

Fleur De Maté Edp 100 Ml

Medusa Playing Cards Box Set

Fans were over the moon when pictures of the idol from the Versace 2023 Holiday Campaign surfaced online. They took to the comments section of @viraltakes' Twitter post to react to the same as they called him "elegant" and "stunning."

Fan comments (Image via @viraltakes/X)

"I'm overwhelmed with emotion" - Stray Kids' Hyunjin sheds light on being part of the brand's holiday collection

In honor of the partnership between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Versace, GQ Japan conducted an exclusive interview with the K-pop artist. During their interaction, he spoke about how his journey with the Italian luxury fashion brand began at the La Vacanza fashion show.

The K-pop star stated that Donatella Versace first invited him to the event and her hospitality was one-of-a-kind. Hyunjin also spoke to GQ about the new Holiday Campaign and said:

"It's a great honor and I'm very happy to be an ambassador. In fact, I'm overwhelmed with emotion to be the hero of a big project called the 'Holiday Campaign.' It was a lot of fun shooting in Paris with a great crew and I'm happy with how it turned out."

Hyunjin stated that his favorite Versace outfit includes an all-black Barocco pattern suit paired with Medusa Biggie sunglasses. Hyunjin's favorite Versace products are currently available for purchase via the official website of the brand.