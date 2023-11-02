Stray Kids’ I.N wins the internet with his looks for Alexander McQueen event: “My beautiful Innie” 

Stray Kids’ I.N recently attended an event organized by British luxury fashion house, Alexander McQueen, which is one of the most renowned fashion brands in the market, known for its highly original designs that connect artistry with exceptional technical ability. It is a blend of subversion and tradition.

Stray Kids’ I.N recently attended his first Alexander McQueen event at the Paris Fashion Week, leaving fans swooning over his ensemble.

The main inspiration behind the brand's fashion design includes art, film, music, history, and nature. The fashion brand has previously used elements of Scottish culture in its collections as well. This fashion sense influences Stray Kids' I.N, who has been spotted many times in Alexander McQueen's outfits.

Needless to say, I.N made a splash at his first appearance for the high-end fashion house's event, and due to his popularity and his ability to pull off bold designs, it is rumored that he will soon be unveiled as Alexander McQueen's brand ambassador, with further collaborations expected in the future.

Stray Kids' I.N stuns at Alexander McQueen event, leaves netizens floored

On September 30, 2023, Stray Kids' I.N was seen wearing an all-white ensemble from the British fashion house's Spring 2024 collection. The idol sported a boxy white double-breasted coat with matching white trousers and black creeper shoes. He accessorized his look with a white handbag with a chain-link strap.

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were filled with pictures of him. The comments section of these posts saw netizens appreciating the idol's look for the event.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

The luxury fashion brand's recent creation is the Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2024. The creative director of the luxury fashion house, Sarah Burton stated:

"This collection is inspired by female anatomy, Queen Elizabeth I, the blood red rose and Magdalena Abakanowicz, a transgressive and powerfully creative artist who refused ever to compromise her vision. The show is dedicated to the memory of Lee Alexander McQueen, whose wish was always to empower women, and to the passion, talent and loyalty of my team."

The detailed look of the Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2024 is currently available on the official website of the brand