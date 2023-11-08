Stray Kids' Seungmin's look for Nylon wins the internet: "He looks breathtaking"

For the first time ever, Stray Kids' Seungmin featured on a solo cover for Nylon Japan. The magazine officially shared the news via its official blog page and also shared Seungmin's new look via social media platforms like X (formally known as Twitter). Nylon Japan is a fashion and culture magazine that covers a wide range of topics, including art, music, and fashion, and its January 2024 Special Edition will feature Seungmin.

As of this writing, Nylon Japan has shared only one official look of Stray Kids' Seungmin, which has gone viral online. Several fans took to social media to react to the picture and hailed the K-pop artist's look as they called him "breathtaking."

Expand Tweet

"He looks so handsome" - Fans react to Stray Kids' Seungmin's look for Nylon's January 2024 Special Edition

Expand Tweet

According to Nylon Japan, Stray Kids' Seungmin will be seen in a Christmas mood in the January 2024 Special Edition. In the picture shared by the magazine, the idol was seen in a piece from Coach's new Cosmic collection. Fans believed he looked stunning in his Cosmic Coach Sweater, which is currently available for purchase via Coach's official website for $395.

Seungmin is the singer and lead vocalist of the boy group Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. He is known for his hosting and English-speaking skills, which led him to become an MC for Arirang's After School Club from July to December 2018.

Stray Kids' Seungmin is popular among fans for his unique and creative personality and is also known for his athletic ability. Fans believe that Seungmin is a great singer and consider him to be one of the best vocalists in the industry. In addition to this, he is also quite popular for his fashion sense and style.

Seungmin has previously won the hearts of his fans with his style by sporting outfits by brands including BAPE, Versace, and Tommy Hilfiger. The idol's fans have always supported and appreciated him for his work and took to social media to praise him for his look for the new Nylon cover image. They headed to the comments sections of Nylon Japan's Instagram and Twitter posts and called the idol "handsome" as they expressed how proud they were of him.

Fans react to the idol's look (Image via @NYLONJAPAN/X)

Fans react to the idol's look (Image via @nylonjapan/Instagram)

Fans react to the idol's look (Image via @nylonjapan/Instagram)

Stray Kids' Seungmin has always been a big fan of Coach, the brand whose sweater he was seen wearing in the viral cover image. Coach's Cosmic collection is space-themed and features cosmic prints and designs on a wide range of products. Fans can get their hands on what Seungmin was wearing on the cover via the official Coach page. The prices of products in the collection range from $35 to $450.