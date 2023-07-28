Subway free subs for life deal: How to score, availability, and all you need to know

The American fast-food chain, Subway, is now offering fans free sandwiches or subs for life but with certain conditions. The condition is that the "real" fans of the sandwich will have to change their name to "Subway." Anyone who does so will get a lifetime of free sandwiches and drinks. All they need to decide is whether changing their names legally is a fair enough price for such an offer.

The brand, known for its different types of sub sandwiches, salads, wraps, and beverages, made a press release about the offer on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. They also said that a person getting free sandwiches for life would mean $50,000 worth of gift cards.

The contest is open to participants older than 18 years old in most states. However, the age bar is set at 19 in Alabama and Nebraska with it being set at 21 in Mississippi. Additionally, since it is a "Sub for life" deal, there is no end date for the same but people will have to register for it before August 4, 2023.

How to legally change the name to get free Subway sandwiches for life?

The brand has announced the process to get free subs for life (Image via Subway / Getty Images)

According to the new offer, the company will choose one winner who will receive free sandwiches and a new identity. The press release also said that the winner will also get reimbursement for the amount they spend on the legal and the name-changing process.

To fully benefit from the name change, one has to win the contest that serves as a promotion. Fans can go to SubwayNameChange.com from August 1, 2023, to August 4, 2023, to officially alter their name to Subway. Fans can register their names there and enter the contest.

If someone wins, the brand will cover the $750 processing charge for the legal name change paperwork on LegalZoom. Finally, before they can earn their top reward, people will have four months to provide evidence of their legal name change to Subway.

The only way out of this is that the official rules say nothing that prohibits the winner from changing their name back at their own expense. However, in order to do so, they first need to prove that they had changed their names first.

Details about the chain of restaurants and its menu

It is a very famous chain of restaurants (Image via Getty Images)

The promotion comes after the franchise upgraded its whole menu with freshly cut meats earlier this summer. They also debuted a variety of new Deli Hero subs in American restaurants. Two million Deli Hero sandwiches have already been consumed by Americans since its release on July 11. These Deli Hero Subway sandwiches include Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast with double cheese.

Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca founded the brand in 1965 as Pete's Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Before adopting the name Subway in 1972, it underwent a number of name changes in the early years. Later, the launch of a second store in Wallingford, Connecticut, in 1974 marked the beginning of a franchise enterprise.

Today, the company has developed into one of the largest restaurant brands in the world. It delivers customizable and signature sandwiches, wraps, and salads to millions of customers daily in more than 37,000 stores spread across more than 100 countries.

The submarine sandwich, or "sub," is the main attraction of the brand. The B.M.T. or "Biggest, Meatiest, Tastiest" is the brand's best-selling sandwich and includes pepperoni, salami, and ham. Its initial meaning was Brooklyn Manhattan Transit.

Along with this, the company also offers baked goods including cookies, muffins, and doughnuts.