Sydney Sweeney’s look for Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask wins the internet: “She’s an angel”

On February 29, 2024, Sydney Sweeney, the 27-year-old Anyone But You actor, appeared for the global launch of Laneige's Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask. This comes after she became the global ambassador of the brand in January 2023. As Laneige posted the launch video, fans were mesmerized by Sweeney's looks, with many calling her an "angel."

Fan reaction on Sydney's Laneige campaign (Image via Instagram/@laneige_us)

Laneige's Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask is formulated with a Peony & Collagen complex. These ingredients help revitalize and visibly firm the skin texture. This product is available for $36 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Fans in awe of Sydney Sweeney’s look for Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask

Fans were amazed by Sydney Sweeney's gorgeous appearance in the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask campaign. Many called her "the queen" and loved how she looked. The campaign made a big impression, showcasing the product's appeal and Sweeney's beauty, turning her into a beloved beauty icon for many.

Fan reaction on Sydney's Laneige campaign (Image via Instagram/@laneige_us)

Sydney has been associated with Laneige for the past 18 months. Fans love to see her for global campaigns. They admired that Sydney's skin looked "gorgeous" and "bouncy" after using the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask. Fans were impressed by her glowy and radiant complexion after the application of the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask. Netizens commented that "their Laneige angel is glowing."

Fan reactions on Sydney's Laneige campaign (Image via Instagram/@laneige_us)

Fan reactions on Sydney's Laneige campaign (Image via Instagram/@laneige_us)

More details about Sydney Sweeney’s look for Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask

Sydney Sweeney looked 'fresh' and 'angelic' for the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask campaign. She donned a chic and comfortable ensemble for the campaign as she opted for a crisp white tank top paired with matching joggers. The choice of clothes matched the pastel pink packaging of the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask.

She tied her hair in a ponytail to show her glossy and bouncy skin. She was seen applying the Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask. The choice of this hairstyle helped highlight her radiant complexion and offered a glimpse into the simplicity of the beauty routine.

The campaign's focal point is the application of Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask. Laneige is a brand renowned for its innovative skincare solutions. Their sleeping mask and lip mask are popular choices by many beauty enthusiasts.

Read more: 7 best Laneige products for a simple and efficient skincare routine