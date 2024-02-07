"That was an ad for body products?": Billie's new bodycare campaign raises questions among fans

Billie, one of the most popular shaving brands for women, has also rolled out bodycare products that are designed to cater to a wide range of skin concerns. While the brand has garnered positive reviews for its beauty and hygiene products, it has recently become the talk after its bodycare campaign released online.

The campaign features actress Jameela Jamil in an ad titled 10 things I hate about bodycare. Set in a classroom, the campaign seemingly takes inspiration from the film 10 Things I Hate About You. The video features Jamil, who reads a poem on body positivity and says:

"I hate how you made me compare myself to every woman I saw. I hate the insecurities you planted when I was small, but you can’t make me hate my body, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all."

While netizens seemed to love that the video shed light on body positivity, they were confused about how the campaign promoted Billie's bodycare products.

Fans confused with the bodycare brand's latest ad (Image via Instagram/ @billie)

The brand's latest ad campaign highlights the brand's new line, which they claim is "a new era in bodycare." The brand's latest line of products comprises body wash, deo, and lotion.

"The messaging on this is confusing": Billie's new campaign garners mixed reactions

The brand has always been vocal when it comes to promoting feel-good products without giving into the societal pressure of having the "perfect body."

As per the brand's website, its mission statement reads:

"We want to undo the unfair social pressures women face, starting with double standards around shaving and bodycare, and celebrate the infinite ways women can look, feel, and be in the world."

The bodycare brand's latest ad campaign, which also features an original star from the hit movie- Daryl Mitchell, recently went viral online.

Fans of the brand and beauty enthusiasts took to the comments section of Billie's new campaign video and expressed their confusion about the same. Netizens wondered how the company was advertising bodycare products after showcasing a monologue on body positivity.

Bodycare brand's latest ad campaign deemed confusing by netizens (Image via Instagram)

Bodycare brand's latest ad campaign deemed confusing by netizens (Image via Instagram)

While some individuals were not on board with the campaign, others praised the bodycare brand for getting across an important message.

Netizens react to bodycare brand's latest ad campaign (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to bodycare brand's latest ad campaign (Image via Instagram)

Despite getting mixed responses from beauty enthusiasts, the bodycare brand's ad campaign has garnered over 450 comments and more than a million views in less than 24 hours.

Read More: 10 best face trimmers for women to get rid of peach fuzz, extra hair growth, and more

Body positivity is one of the brand's core missions and its latest ad campaign aims to propagate the same. However, advertising bodycare products with an ad about body positivity raised questions online and led to mixed reactions.