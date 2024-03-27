“That color is STUNNING on her”: Fans excited as Zendaya debuts blonde hair at Challengers movie premiere in Australia

Zendaya, the talented actress and singer, looked beautiful to her fans, and her dress looked stunning at the Challengers Australia premiere on March 26, 2024, at the State Theatre, Sydney. She debuted her blonde hair for the movie premiere.

The dark comedy series Challengers will be released worldwide on April 26, 2024. Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis player turned coach in the movie. In the film, she helps her husband transform from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.

Fans were in awe of her looks for the Australian premiere of Challengers. They called her hair color 'beautiful' and 'stunning' on social media platforms. Many fans were complimenting her amazing look for the movie premiere.

Fan reaction on her look for Australian premiere (Image via Instagram/@luxurylaw)

More details about Zendaya's blonde hair at Challengers movie premiere in Australia

Zendaya debuted her blonde hair in the Challengers movie premiere in Australia. Her fans thought she looked gorgeous with her new blonde hair color. Her stylist, Law Roach, shared some pictures of the actress earlier on March 25, 2024, where she was seen wearing a simple shirt and a pair of checkered blue shorts with white pumps.

For the movie premiere of Challengers, she wore a sea-green shimmery dress, and her honey-blonde hair wrapped in a messy bun looked fabulous. Her outfit was custom-made by Loewe. She had her fresh honey-blonde hair pulled back, making her face stand out more.

The actress chose a smokey green and blonde eye look for her movie premiere, with the same eyeshadow applied to her lower lashline. Her dewy foundation highlighted her eyes and blonde hair. She complemented this with a glossy peach lip gloss and a touch of rosy reddish-peach blush on her cheekbones, accentuating her overall appearance.

The Euphoria actress Zendaya looked stunning on the red carpet, as shared by her fans. She went to the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new dark romantic comedy Challengers with her co-stars Josh O'Connor from The Crown and Mike Faist from West Side Story. The dark comedy series Challengers will be out worldwide on April 26, 2024.