The Cheesecake Factory new menu 2023: Items, price, and all you need to know

From September 5 onwards, The Cheesecake Factory is introducing an entirely new menu lineup for the fall that includes a variety of fresh small plates, snacks, appetizers and entrees, including wontons, tacos, tortillas, meatballs, and more.

Only participating locations across the nation will offer these menu items. However, the brand hasn't yet declared whether these items are a temporary addition or are here to stay. The prices of these items may vary by location.

Everything included in the new The Cheesecake Factory menu for Fall 2023

The new lineup of offerings at The Cheesecake Factory includes a variety of dishes suited for palates of all kinds. Here's everything that one can avail as part of the menu, as per the website:

- Skinnylicious Avocado Tacos: These Skinnylicious Avocado Tacos are packed with crunchy avocado, cilantro and tomatillo slaw, all stuffed into thinner Jicama tortillas. These cost $9.50.

- Avocado Tacos: Fresh Jicama tortillas, stuffed with avocado, cilantro and tomatillo slaw. They are priced at $10.95

- Chili-Crunch Shrimp Pasta: These are nothing but spaghettini tossed with sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, sesame, snow peas, cilantro, and crispy garlic. Together, this item costs $23.95.

- Housemade Meatballs: These come with certified Angus beef, Italian sausage and parmesan cheese. These are then combined with tomato sauce and whipped ricotta to make up the house-made meatballs, which is priced at $13.95.

- Crispy Crab Bites: These are small crab cakes which are actually served with a side of mustard sauce for dipping. These are priced at $11.95.

- Warm Crab Dip: This item is served warm with a side of freshly baked crostini. It is actually a combination of artichokes, crab, and creamy cheese. The entire thing is priced at $14.50.

- Thai Chili Shrimp: The Thai Chili Shrimp is crispy-fried shrimp with a spicy garlic aioli. The cost of this item is $14.50.

- Crab Wontons: These are traditional crab wontons or "Crab Rangoons" stuffed with cream cheese, crab, and fried green onion. They are then deep-fried to a crispy perfection. It comes with a sweet chili sauce on the side for dipping. It is priced at $12.50.

- The Petite Filet: This item is nothing but a tender steak which comes with green beans and mashed potatoes on the side and is priced at $35.95.

The Cheesecake Factory’s another ongoing offer

The brand's newest flavor, Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans, was launched on July 30, 2023, just in time for National Cheesecake Day. The brand-new item is a creamy cheesecake comprising of a batter made with delicious chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and covered with cookie dough icing.

The Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans has already been introduced to the brand's menu. However, the brand hasn't yet stated if it's a long-term addition or a temporary item.

Additionally, the company will provide 50% discount on any slice of cheesecake in honor of the launch of this most recent new flavor.

Moreover, it was revealed in the official press release on July 6 that The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, for each slice of Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans sold through July 29, 2024, as per Chew Boom. Feeding America is the country's largest hunger-relief organization dedicated to eradicating hunger through a network of food banks and meal programmes.

Details about The Cheesecake Factory

The first outlet of the restaurant was established by the business' creator, David M. Overton, in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978. According to the official website of the brand, based on a satisfaction survey of employees, the media agency, Fortune, placed the Cheesecake Factory at number 12 on its list of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2020.

As per the brand, the success of The Cheesecake Factory depends on three essential factors. They are innovation, service and hospitality, and operational excellence.