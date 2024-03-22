“THEY ATE THE WHOLE PLATE”: Fans swoon over Kiss of Life’s latest magazine pictorial

On March 22, 2024, W Korea shared an Instagram post featuring K-pop girl group Kiss of Life, and fans are impressed by the results. Praising this new girl group, the magazine stated,

"These fresh faces dominated the rookie awards at various year-end and early-year music awards ceremonies, and even won the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the Korean Popular Music Awards, and are ready to soar even higher."

Since their debut last July, Kiss of Life has successfully captured the hearts of K-pop fans from all around the world. Fans are also happy to see them featured in a globally reputed magazine and praised their visuals in the new pictorial. One of the fans commented on the Instagram post shared by W Korea:

Fans are obsessed with new visuals of Kiss of Life for W Korea (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Kiss of Life debuted on July 5, 2023, and gained the Seoul Music Awards New Wave Star Award in 2024. With their singing and dancing talents, along with their visuals, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul—the four members of the group—have achieved wide popularity and a loyal fan base.

According to fans, the group's singing and dancing style, as well as their song lyrics, are perfect for the current era. In addition to that, netizens have also become huge fans of their fashion sense and visuals on social platforms.

Their new visuals for W Korea have also gained a lot of compliments. Fans are impressed by their new styles and looks in the pictorial.

Fans are obsessed with the group's visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are complimenting the new girl K-pop group (Image via Sportskeeda)

More about Kiss of Life’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

Being a comparatively new K-pop group in the entertainment industry, Kiss of Life are just entering other markets with their talents and visuals. For instance, on February 19, 2024, the group was officially announced as the new brand ambassador for the beauty brand Maybelline New York.

For the latest magazine pictorial, the Kiss of Life members are wearing outfits from various high-end fashion brands like Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, and more.

Here are some of the outfits that the group members are wearing in the photos:

Natty - A tattoo-patterned top, hoodie, baggy pants, and fur-decorated mules from Balenciaga. A bustier Penta bodysuit, dress, and jewel-decorated necklace from Balenciaga.

Julie - A sequined hooded top and pants are from Markgong. A floral applique top and denim pants from Valentino, and fur-decorated shoes from Maison Margiela.

Haneul - A cut-out decorated denim jacket and pants, boots from Alexander McQueen. A white dress from Markgong.

Belle - A pink dress and mules from Diesel. A white dress from Prada.

According to W Korea, the group is currently working on their upcoming comeback album, titled Midas Touch. It is scheduled for release on April 4, 2024.