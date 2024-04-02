"They look so good": Fans excited as Stray Kids are announced as a part of Tommy Hilfiger's Spring '24 campaign

Stray Kids became the talk of the town as they became a part of the new Tommy Hilfiger Spring '24 campaign. They were seen wearing the new collection from the brand and all were dressed in varsity jackets, light sweaters, shirts, trousers, t-shirts, and caps from the new Spring '24 Tommy Hilfiger collection.

Tommy Hilfiger announced Stray Kids as their global brand ambassador on September 11, 2023. They first appeared for their Fall 2023 campaign in September last year and made their mark as the Asian global ambassadors with the Fall 2023 campaign.

Fans were in awe of the group's look for Tommy Hilfiger Spring'24 campaign. Many fans showered positive compliments on social media platforms talking about their looks for the brand. One particular fan said:

"They look so good"

Fan reactions on look (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about Stray Kids look for Tommy Hilfiger's Spring '24 campaign

Stray Kids wore the newest collection from Tommy Hilfiger. The pictures were launched on the official social media handles of the brand on March 31, 2024.

Felix wore a varsity jacket in navy blue color with a collared white t-shirt and white pants. For his hair, he went for a middle parting for his ash blonde hair. He went with a dewy and hydrating foundation for makeup and added a subtle tint of pink to add color to the lips.

Hyujin wore a black and white striped collared polo neck t-shirt with a long beige tailcoat. He styled it with a baseball cap to give spring vibes to his entire look. He paired it with white canvas shoes. He went with a subtle, dewy foundation base. He wore a subtle pink lip tint to add some color to his lips.

Lee Know wore a full-collared t-shirt with orange stripes and a black turtle neck inside. He styled it with black pants from Tommy Hilfiger. He styled his hair messy.

Bang Chan went with a red sweater and white shirt with a white pants vibe for the spring season. Han went red windcheater with a black and white sweater and a white shirt. He paired it with a beige trousers.

In other news, Stray Kids appeared for Tommy Hilfiger's renewal in Pangyo. The event took place on September 20, 2023. Fans were in awe of their looks for the event and all of them wore Tommy Hilfiger clothes.