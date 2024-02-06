"They are perfect": NCT Wish's latest magazine pictorial wins the internet

Dazed Korea has featured NCT Wish in their February 2024 issue. On February 5, 2024, the magazine brand shared the official images from the February cover via their official Instagram handle. They have also shared some short clips from their exclusive interview with the group. NCT Wish has also shared some BTS moments from the photoshoot with the magazine, along with some short clips.

Even though NCT Wish is a new band in the international market, they have gained many fans. Their fans are thrilled to see the group featured on the magazine cover. People are also loving the new visuals of the group. The social media platforms are flooded with complementary comments for all of the group members.

Fans are loving the new pictorial of NCT Wish for the February 2024 issue of Dazed Korea (Image via @dazedkorea/Instagram)

Fans are impressed with the new visuals of NCT Wish for Dazed Korea

NCT Wish is a Japanese boy band and the final sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, managed by SM Entertainment and Avex Trax, with six members: Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. Initially, the group released their first single, Hands Up, on October 8, 2023, and will make their official debut in 2024.

With Dazed Korea, this would be their first appearance on a magazine cover. For the February issue, the group is wearing outfits from various high-end brands like Dior, Gucci, Prada, and many others. They are wearing semi-casual outfits, like a combination of a white shirt and denim jacket with denim shorts and sneakers.

Fans of NCT Wish are impressed by their very first look for a magazine cover. According to the fans, the visuals of the group members are amazing. Netizens are congratulating the team on their first project with the magazine.

Here is what the K-pop members are wearing in the photographs for the cover photoshoot:

Riku’s gray knit, shirt, and tie are from Maison Margiela. Colored knit, black pants, bracelet, and ring are all from Gucci.

gray knit, shirt, and tie are from Maison Margiela. Colored knit, black pants, bracelet, and ring are all from Gucci. Yuushi’s knit and pants are from Acne Studio, and the belt is from Polo Ralph Lauren. The denim jacket, pants set-up, and shoes are from Burberry, and the belt is from Our Legacy.

knit and pants are from Acne Studio, and the belt is from Polo Ralph Lauren. The denim jacket, pants set-up, and shoes are from Burberry, and the belt is from Our Legacy. Zion’s sleeve top is from Acne Studio, and the necklace is from Martinelli. The striped shirt, black pants, and tie are from Bottega Veneta.

sleeve top is from Acne Studio, and the necklace is from Martinelli. The striped shirt, black pants, and tie are from Bottega Veneta. Jaehee’s knit is from Acne Studio, and the shirt is from Studio Nicholson. Robe shirt and green pants from Fendi.

knit is from Acne Studio, and the shirt is from Studio Nicholson. Robe shirt and green pants from Fendi. Sakuya’s jacket and embroidered sleeves are from Barrie, the pants are from Versace, and the belt is from Acne Studios. Knit vest and shirt from Dior Men.

jacket and embroidered sleeves are from Barrie, the pants are from Versace, and the belt is from Acne Studios. Knit vest and shirt from Dior Men. Ryo’s denim jacket is from Ambush, and the printed top is from Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. Striped shirt, satin blouse, skirt belt, and beret from Dior Men.

An exclusive interview video of the group is currently available to watch on the official YouTube channel of Dazed Korea.