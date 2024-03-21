Marie Claire Korea released the official pictorial of their April Digital Edition featuring NCT Wish. On March 21, 2024, the magazine brand shared the photos via its official Instagram handle and captioned,

"Unveiling the digital cover featuring NCT WISH (@nctwish_official) and Marie Claire. NCT WISH's pictorial and full interview can be found in Marie Claire's April issue."

Marie Claire Korea has only revealed three official pictorials for the April Digital Edition. More photos of the members are available, along with an exclusive interview in the physical April issue of the magazine. Fans are thrilled to see the new visuals of the K-pop group. They praise the members' new looks as they pose for the magazine brand. One of the fans commented on the Instagram post:

Fans are impressed by the new visuals of the K-pop group for Marie Claire Korea (Image via @marieclairekorea/Instagram)

Debuted in February 2024, NCT Wish has won many people's hearts and fans' support. In a concise period, the K-pop group has gained a broad base of loyal fans who continually support the members on their new journey.

As many fans put it, one of the key strengths of the group is their visuals. Fans are obsessed with their looks and look forward to seeing their new visuals on social media and other platforms. Their latest work with Marie Claire Korea has also created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Netizens seem amazed by the new looks of the members. Comment sections of the Instagram posts shared by the magazine brand are filled with complimenting comments for the K-pop group. Here are some of the fans' comments.

People are amazed by the new visuals of the NCT for Marie Claire Korea (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are complimenting the new look of NCT for the new magazine cover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Read more: GOT7's Mark Tuan stuns fans in his latest Calvin Klein campaign: "Most handsome man in the world"

More details about NCT Wish and their look for Marie Claire Korea Digital Edition

NCT Wish has already gained quite a fame in the entertainment industry. Their first live performance of WISH at SMTOWN Live 2024 SMCU Palace in Tokyo on February 21, 2024. Per their fans, the group has an old-school hip-hop vibe with energy, emotion, and catchy hooks.

The group wears formal yet casual outfits in the latest magazine pictorial. The whole look is colorful, and each member wears a T-shirt, coat, jacket, hoodie, trousers, and jeans. They have kept the look minimal yet fashionable.

Read more: BLACKPINK Jisoo stuns fans with her Dyson Supersonic Nural campaign: "Queen of visual"

NCT Wish's debut single album, WISH, was released on February 28, 2024, in Japan and on March 4, 2024, in South Korea and is available to listen to on all platforms.