Troubadour Festival 2023: Tickets, price, presale and all about the music and barbeque festival

The official Twitter account of the Troubadour Festival recently confirmed that the music and barbeque festival will be held on May 20, 2023, at Aggie Park, Texas A&M University.

Fans can soon purchase tickets from the sale that will go live on March 3, 2023. The ticket prices will range between $50 to $225 on sale. Fans can purchase tickets on the festival's official website at troubadourfestival.com.

Troubadour Festival @troubadour_fest HOWDY, AGGIELAND! 🤠



The event starts at noon for VIP ticket holders and will include entry into the barbecue sampling, a festival T-shirt, two alcoholic beverages, and access to a standing-room-only area in front of the stage. The prices for VIP tickets will vary from $200 to $225.

BBQ & Music tickets will cost from $110 to $125. The particular ticket holders can attend the event at 1 pm where they can enjoy food sampling and the festival. Concert-only tickets will cost from $50 to $60 and have an entry at 4 pm.

Food trucks will be available on-site after barbecue sampling concludes at 4 pm. Moreover, barbecue restaurants will have the option to sell food when sampling ends.

Troubadour Festival 2023 will see Midland headling the event alongside several other artists

The Troubadour Festival 2023 has confirmed its lineup of musicians and participants in barbecue restaurants who will be visiting Texas A&M University’s new Aggie Park, aka Aggieland.

The lineup will see Midland headlining the first Troubadour Festival in Aggieland. Other lineup artists are Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, and the Treaty Oak Revival on the main stage. Secondary stage artists include Braxton Keith, Graycie York, and Rachel LaRen, among others.

The musical acts will also have 34 of the most famous barbecue restaurants in Texas. Moreover, these eateries will include those who have received statewide, national, and international attention. Barbecue restaurants will be offering attendees samples of smoked meat and other pitmaster-created fares.

Here is a list of barbeque businesses from Texas that will be present at the College Station for the Troubadour Festival 2023:

1701 Barbecue (Beaumont)

1775 Texas Pit BBQ (College Station)

Black’s Barbecue (Lockhart, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos)

Blood Bros. BBQ (Houston)

Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que (Rockdale)

Brett’s BBQ Shop (Katy)

Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ (Marathon)

Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ (Pflugerville)

CM Smokehouse (Austin)

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth)

Dozier’s BBQ (Fulshear)

Eaker Barbecue (Fredericksburg)

Evie Mae’s Barbecue (Wolfforth)

Feges BBQ (Houston)

Guess Family BBQ (Waco)

Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington and Fort Worth)

Hutchins BBQ (McKinney and Frisco)

InterStellar BBQ (Austin)

Kreuz Market (Lockhart)

LaVaca BBQ (Port Lavaca, Victoria)

LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue (Austin)

LJ’s BBQ (Brenham)

Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor)

Meat Church (Waxahachie)

Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue (Crockett)

Opie’s Barbecue (Spicewood)

Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston and Katy)

Rollin’ Smoke BBQ (Austin)

Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights)

Schmidt Family Barbecue (Lake Travis)

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew (Austin)

Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue (Tomball)

Truth BBQ (Brenham, Houston)

Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Grapevine)

During the press release, Chase Colston, the event's promoter, shared how several people had lost their jobs and were out of business as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. He further continued, saying that since they were able to bring the festival back once again, they were "thankful" to the contributors.

"I mean hundreds and thousands, and millions of people were affected and lost their jobs. It was just absolutely brutal. Being able to be back and doing it the way we're doing it, we're very thankful."

A Troubadour VIP or Troubadour BBQ & Music ticket will offer the ticket holder to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they want to.

