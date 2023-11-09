Twice Jihyo’s look for Piaget Limelight Gala wins the internet: "Lady Boss"

Twice’s Jihyo recently attended Swiss luxury watch brand Piaget’s “Limelight Gala” event on November 8, 2023, in Seoul. The K Pop star wore a chic black blazer dress and accessorized with Piaget’s Limelight Gala Rose Gold Diamond Bracelet luxury watch and Possession open bangle bracelets.

The luxury watch brand Piaget is best known for its modernity and elegance, and the Limelight Gala luxury watch collection showcases its idea of a bold and extravagant style. Thus, fans were happy to see the K-pop icon be a part of the event in Seoul.

For the Limelight Gala event, the Twice’s member went with a modern yet elegant black blazer dress that made her look like quite the "lady boss," as one netizen observed. ONCEs, the group's fans, felt that the chic blazer dress complemented her Piaget’s Limelight Gala collection's diamond bracelet luxury watch and bracelets.

Thus, netizens were naturally quick to take to social media and pour compliments on Jihyo’s looks at Piaget's Limelight Gala.

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/@@runrunrun9797)

To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Piaget has set the theme of this new collection as "captivating curves meet radiant elegance." It focuses on combining the essence of the 1970s with exquisite craftsmanship and curved designs, as demonstrated by the stunning curved gold watch dial adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Stunning”: ONCEs heap praise on Twice’s Jihyo after her Piaget Limelight Gala look

Fans thought Twice's singer looked stunning and elegant at the Piaget Limelight Gala, donning her classic, elegant black blazer dress with Piaget's accessories. The Sixteen star kept her hair straight to give a professional vibe for the Piaget Limelight Gala.

Meanwhile, for her makeup, Twice Jihyo went with a soft, neutral base with a matte finish that gave her a poised and elegant look at the event. She paired it with a nude matte lipstick, adding a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara to complete the modern and chic makeup look.

Expand Tweet

The Twice singer's fans especially loved the black and rose gold combination on her, that made her look professional and poised, thus blending the motto of elegance, extravagance, and modernity, that the luxury brand swears by. The singer sported a matte, neutral makeup look in the event, going for nude lips that enhanced her natural beauty.

Fans were in complete awe of the K-pop star's looks, and many flocked to social media to heap praise on the idol.

Fans react to Twice Jihyo's look at the Piaget Limelight Gala (Image via Instagram/@_zyozyo)

Fans react to Twice Jihyo's look at the Piaget Limelight Gala (Image via Instagram/@_zyozyo)

In other news, Twice’s Jihyo dropped her debut solo album teaser on June 26, 2023, and released her solo mini-album, ZONE, with the lead song Killin’ Me Good on August 18, 2023.