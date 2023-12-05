Twice Momo’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “She looks bewitching and beautiful”

Harper's Bazaar Japan has featured Twice's Momo for its limited edition digital cover for January 2024.

On November 20, 2023, the magazine brand shared a short reel via its official Instagram account. The K-pop idol also shared some of her pictures from the photoshoot via her official Instagram account on November 21, 2023. In the pictures, Momo is wearing pieces from MIU MIU Holiday Collection 2023.

Previously Harper's Bazaar has featured Twice's Momo for other campaigns. Fans of the K-pop star always supported Momo for her skills and visuals. Her new looks for MIU MIU and Harper's Bazaar Japan have also won the hearts of the fans. Netizens are mesmerized by her looks and say that she is looking bewitching and beautiful.

"The most beautiful woman in the world": Fans are amazed by Twice Momo’s new look for MIU MIU and Harper's Bazaar Japan

Momo Hirai, popularly known as Twice's Momo is one of the top Japanese singers, rappers, and dancers based in South Korea. Twice is one of the most popular girl K-pop bands in the global market, and being a part of this group Momo has also significantly gained huge popularity and fan base. She is considered one of the most famous team members of the K-pop group.

Not only that but Twice's Momo has also gained success in the fashion industry by associating with brands like MIU MIU by Prada and Onitsuka Tiger. In October 2022, Momo was announced as the brand ambassador for the Japanese sports brand. She appeared at the Onitsuka Tiger Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan in September 2023.

In June 2023, Momo was announced as the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion brand, MIU MIU by Prada. She has also been recognized for her sustainable and ethical fashion choices, which have contributed to her positive image in the industry.

Twice Momo's fans have praised her for her visuals and unique fashion sense which is bold and trendy. For her recent pictorials, fans said that she is the most beautiful woman in the world. Momo's look for Harper's Bazaar Japan in MIU MIU Holiday Collection has amazed her fans.

Fans have overflowed the social media platforms with appreciating and supporting comments for her. According to the fans, the K-pop artist is the perfect ambassador for MIU MIU. She is the greatest dancer and idol JYP ever had. There are many more!

Here are some glimpses of fans' comments from the official Instagram post by Momo:

The MIU MIU Holiday Collection (Women) that Momo is wearing in the new pictorials is currently available on the official website of MIU MIU.