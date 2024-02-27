Twice's Jihyo's look for latest Milk Touch campaign stuns the fans: "She's so majestic"

Milk Touch recently unveiled their new product, Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter, with Twice's Jihyo as the face of the campaign. During the second week of February 2024, the Korean makeup brand teased an Instagram post featuring Jihyo, hinting at an upcoming product release. Then, on February 15, 2024, the brand officially announced the launch of Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter with more pictorials of the K-pop star.

Following the announcement, Milk Touch shared various photos of the K-pop star wearing their makeup via its official Instagram handle. On February 27, 2024, Twice member also shared images from the campaign via her official Instagram handle. Fans expressed their excitement upon seeing her new visuals for the Korean makeup brand, describing her look as majestic. One Instagram user reacting to her post wrote,

People are mesmerized by the new visuals of Twice Jihyo for Milk Touch (Image via @_zyozyo/Instagram)

Fans are loving the new look of Twice's Jihyo for Milk Touch

Park Ji-hyo, popularly known as Jihyo, is the leader of one of the top girl K-pop bands, Twice. She is known for her supreme vocals and is famous among her fans for her visuals. Fans call her "God Jihyo" because of her natural charisma and passion for performance.

Considering her popularity and success in the Korean entertainment industry, the Korean makeup brand, Milk Touch officially announced her as their brand ambassador in 2023. At the first look of the K-pop star with the cosmetic brand, fans reacted positively. Now again, for the new Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter campaign, fans are supporting and praising the singer for her visuals and work.

Fans are particularly taken with her minimalistic makeup look, likening her appearance to that of an angel. Here are some comments from the Instagram posts by the K-pop idol and the beauty brand.

Fans are obsessed with her new visuals for the Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are impressed with new campaign photos (Image via Sportskeeda)

Everyone is complimenting the new photos (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the cosmetic products the singer used in the campaign photos for Milk Touch:

To create the peachy makeup look she used -

Be My Sweet Dessert House Palette _ Milk Smoothie [05 Peach Coconut]

Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter [06 Dreaming Shell Jewelry]

All Day Skin Fit Milky Glow Cushion [02 Vanilla Ivory]

To create the sea makeup look she used -

Bee My Sweet Dessert House Palette_ Milk Smoothie [06 Blueberry Cheese]

Fairy Jewel Eye Glitter [05 Blooming Sea Jewelry]

All Day Skin Fit Milky Glow Cushion [02 Vanilla Ivory]

Twice's new album With YOU-th is now out and available on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.