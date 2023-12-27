TXT's look for the latest 2024 Dior Men SUMMER collection campaign wins the internet: "they are very handsome boys"

The fourth-generation K-Pop boy band Tomorrow by Together, aka TXT, has continued to astound their fans through their achievements and projects. Recently, they were announced as ambassadors for the luxury brand Dior. Furthering their partnership with the French luxury label, the boy group was spotted in their latest campaign.

TXT members were seen posing in Dior apparel in the Men's Spring 2024 collection campaign video. The campaign video was posted by Dazed Korea's official Instagram handle as a part of the January 2024 edition.

The media outlet titled the project Sour Patch. The campaign was posted on December 25, 2023, and the caption reads,

"Five new fantasy written in the 2024 Dior Men SUMMER collection, TOMORROW X TOGETHER. A sweet and sour kingdom achieved by the five beautiful waves and full-blown beauty."

Fans were understandably delighted to see the group's images and reacted to the post. Several netizens praised the group and their images in the comments section of Dazed Korea's post.

@unkhumas commented, "it's not wrong to make them Dior models; indeed, they are very handsome boys"

Many other fans also commented upon the TXT group's visuals and appreciated their talents in posing for the campaign.

Fans reaction to TXT in the latest 2024 Dior Men SUMMER collection campaign for Dazed Korea magazine

Fans reaction to Tomorrow x Together in the latest 2024 Dior Men SUMMER collection campaign for Dazed Korea magazine

The latest Dazed Korea x Dior campaign sent fans into a frenzy as the publication showcased each of the members' charms. The campaign featured the group in their element, as they were dressed in Dior's collection with a colorful backdrop.

The fans were left in awe and used adjectives such as "handsome," "pretty," "gorgeous," "amazing," "iconic," and more to describe the members.

Fans were elated to see Tomorrow x Together in the latest Dazed Korea x Dior campaign

Fans also appreciated TXT's modeling for the Dior campaign and how they were able to stand by the concept successfully.

More about TXT's look for the campaign

TXT's Soobin wore a knitted cardigan, which was topped with a black jacket and pants. Yeonjun was seen wearing a striped white shirt, which was topped with a black jacket and pants. He further accessorized with a blue knitted beanie. Heuning Kai was seen wearing a neon-bright t-shirt, which was topped with a grey jacket and pants.

Beomgyu sported grey tweed shorts and an oversized tee set. He accessorized the look with a pearl necklace. Lastly, Taehyun wore a grey cardigan, which was topped with a knitted jacket and pant.