TXT's look for latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "They all look so gorgeous"

Tomorrow X Together, more popularly known as TXT, was recently featured on the cover of Korean magazine Dazed's January 2024 edition. The members - Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai were all photographed for the pictorial.

The K-pop idols donned hand-picked outfits from the Dior Men's Spring 2024 Collection. Dazed Korea posted a glimpse of its January 2024 cover on X (formerly known as Twitter). Translated to English, the caption read:

"SOUR PATCH. Five newly written fantasies in the 2024 Dior Men SUMMER collection, Tomorrow by Together. A sweet and sour kingdom created by five people with flowing waves and blooming beauty."

The South Korean magazine titled the vivid pictorial Sour Patch and it sent fans into a frenzy. Several netizens flooded the comments section of Dazed Korea's post with praise for the group as they reacted to the viral image.

Fashion photographer Yoon Ji Yong covered the shoot and Jeon Mingyu designed the set. Lee Aran was responsible for styling the members of TXT. All the artists had their hair styled by hair stylist Kim Seungwonm and their makeup was done by Noh Seulki.

"This is so good" - Dazed Korea's cover featuring TXT garners praise from fans

Fans could not keep their calm as Dazed Korea unveiled their January 2024 cover featuring Tomorrow x Together aka TXT. The publication opted for a colorful theme as they captured the group in their element. The idols were seen in selected outfits from the Spring 2024 Dior Men’s Collection, which left fans in awe. Apart from posing together as a group, solo images of the stars also surfaced online.

TXT's Soobin donned a knitted jacket over a black t-shirt with a stylish slit on the shoulder and completed his look with a pearl necklace. Beomgyu was styled in a bluish-gray knitted co-ord set. Hueningkai, on the other hand, was seen in a yellow t-shirt with a white blazer, which he paired with a pearl stud earring.

Taehyun was seen wearing a checked knitted set that also included a blue and black knitted jacket. He accessorized his outfit with a pearl stud. Yeonjin flaunted a blue blazer over his striped shirt. This highlight of his look was his blue wool cap.

The group's fans never miss a chance to praise their favorite boy band and took to the comments section of @DazedKorea's tweet to react to the latest pictorial.

The Korean boy band debuted on March 4, 2019, with The Dream Chapter: STAR and was formed by Big Hit Music.