TXT's Yeonjun's look for the latest Dior Sauvage campaign stuns the fans: "OH MY MAN" 

On March 2, 2023, W Korea revealed various new photos of TXT's Yeonjun posing with the Dior Sauvage collection, and the new visuals have stunned the fans. A few days ago, the whole K-pop group posed for W Korea's March issue, featuring Dior Le Baume. Now again, the group's oldest member is back with yet another collab with the brands.

W Korea stated,

"Dior Sauvage, a timeless, bold, and true masculinity, met with Yeonjun, owner of a mysterious personality, of Tomorrow X Together."

W Korea has shared the official photos and a short video clip via its Instagram account. TXT's Yeonjun has shared two photos via his official Instagram handle, but they are BTS (behind the moments) photos. Yeonjun's fans are thrilled to see his new visuals. The whole internet is amazed by the new look.

Fans love Yeonjun's new look for the Dior Sauvage collection (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Fans are obsessed with the new look of TXT's Yeonjun for the Dior Sauvage collection

TXT's Yeonjun is quite famous among the fans because of his unique fashion styles and visuals. He is also well-known for his powerful dance, singing, and rapping skills. However, Yeonjun often goes viral on social media because of his new visuals and appearances for big luxury brands, including Dior.

Being a new brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, in the past few months, TXT's Yeonjun has been spotted wearing Dior on many occasions. And the viral photos have gained huge positive reactions from the fans. His last work with W for the Dior Le Baume has also gotten much praise.

Yeonjun's recent photos for the Dior Sauvage collection released by W Korea have also received many compliments. The TXT singer is wearing black and navy blue outfits in the pictures. In the first visual, he is wearing an all-black suit and pants. He is wearing a sleeveless navy blue top with trousers for the second one.

The official social media posts are filled with fans' comments like handsome and gorgeous. According to some fans, the way the K-pop idol poses and looks are breathtaking. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram posts by W Korea where people are admiring the new visuals of TXT's Yeonjun for Dior.

The K-pop idol's mini-documentary, Yeonjun’s “Make it Happen” Winter 2023, was released the previous month, on February 8, 2024, and it shows his journey during the winter of 2023, the behind-the-scenes footage of his cover stages and dance. Fans can find the documentary on YouTube, Weverse, and Instagram.