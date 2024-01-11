VELVEETA introduces 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff: Where to buy, price, availability, and more

The Kraft Heinz-owned snack brand VELVEETA wants fans to 'wear the drip' as it recently introduced a 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff. Created in partnership with the famed celebrity designer, George The Jeweler, the lip cuff is inspired by the iconic and gooey drip from the cheesy snacks that have been satisfying fans for over a century.

Aimed at empowering fans who are making bold and confident steps in their everyday life, the Gold jewelry encourages them to live life by their own rules.

Available nationwide starting January 9, the lip cuff is exclusively sold through George's website - georgethejeweler.com. Priced at over $77, the limited-edition face jewelry is only available for a limited time or until supplies last.

The Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff is available nationwide starting January 9 (Image via George The Jeweler)

The Kraft Heinz-owned snacks brand announced the launch of the 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff through a press release on January 9, with brand manager Stephanie Vance quoting:

“No one knows the ‘drip’ like VELVEÉTA – from the physical drip of our supremely creamy cheese to the confident and unapologetic drip that embodies living ‘La Dolce Velveeta.’”

Sharing his experience working with the snacks brand, George Khalife, founder and CEO of George The Jeweler, added:

“Working closely with the... team to create the unique design, we really wanted to capture the iconicity of the drip, fusing it with my own personal style and this year’s jewelry trends. The 14-Karat gold cuff ultimately embodies the accessible and confident luxury of both George The Jeweler and ‘La Dolce VELVEETA.’”

VELVEETA's 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff is priced at over $77

Velveeta is embracing the "drip" this season as the snack brand introduced a one-of-its-kind ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff. Made with 14 Karat Gold, the facial jewelry is intended to be worn on the lips and resembles the cheesy filling that often drips over our lips while enjoying the famed snacks.

Packed in a black hexagonal jewelry box, the premium jewelry is created by the renowned celebrity jewelry designer and the founder of George the Jeweler - George Khalife.

The gender-neutral jewelry does not require any specific piercings and can be affixed directly on either side of your lips for the iconic 'cheesy drip' look.

The premium 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff is priced at over $77 without taxes (Image via Velveeta)

Priced at over $77 (excluding taxes), the 14 Karat Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuff can be purchased from George's website - georgethejeweler.com - for a limited time or until supplies last.

Considering how George the Jeweller ships their jewelry to several other countries, global fans may also be able to purchase the premium collectible.

Turning the launch of the new face jewelry into a celebration, the two brands are also encouraging buyers to flaunt and show how they 'wear the drip.'

Fans who want to participate in the trend by showing their swag and style with the new Gold ‘Drip’ Lip Cuffs can do so by posting their 'drips' on Instagram and tagging @Velveeta and @GeorgeTheJeweler.