“We LOVE”: Fans appreciate as Essence celebrates 2024 WNBA Draft Class in the latest campaign 

Essence and Essence Girls United recently collaborated with the 2024 WNBA Rookie Class during their rookie orientation. The campaign featured a total of 17 women from the 2024 WNBA Draft class, all dressed in black clothes. Their t-shirts featured a message that read, Bet On Women, while they also held a black football with Essence Black Women In Sports written on it.

As soon as the campaign photos were posted on Essence and Essence Girls United's Instagram page, the comment section was filled with messages appreciating the campaign and its message.

One of the users could not hold back their excitement and commented on the post, saying:

"We LOVE! The future is Women’s Sports!"

Fans appreciate as Essence celebrates 2024 WNBA Draft Class in the latest campaign (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Many also appreciated the unique football design and wanted one for themselves. Here's what fans had to say about the latest collaboration between Essence Cosmetics and 2024 WNBA Draft Class.

WNBA Women who collaborated with Essence

Essence Girls United and Essence, for their collaboration with 2024 WNBA Draft Class, had a line up that featured rookies, veteran players, and members of WNBPA. Here are their names,

Rickea Jackson, No. 4 Overall Draft Pick – Los Angeles Sparks

Aaliyah Edwards, No. 6 Overall Draft Pick – Washington Mystics

Angel Reese, No. 7 Overall Draft Pick – Chicago Sky

Marquesha Davis, No. 11 Overall Draft Pick – New York Liberty

Nyadiew Puoch, No. 12 Overall Draft Pick- Atlanta Dream

Celeste Taylor, No. 15 Overall Draft Pick – Indiana Fever

Dyaisha Fair, No. 16 Overall Draft Pick – Las Vegas Aces

Charisma Osborne, No. 25 Overall Draft Pick – Phoenix Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike, President Of The WNBPA

Satou Sabally, Vice President Of The WNBPA

Dearica Hamby, Forward – Los Angeles Sparks

Dominique Davillier, Legal Intern At The WNBPA

Kennedy Byrd, Legal Intern At The WNBPA

Erin Drake, Attorney, Liman Fellow

Kahalia Solano-Johnson, Attorney At Law

Elena Randolph, Social Media & Operations Intern At The WNBPA

Terri Jackson, Executive Director Of The WNBPA

While speaking to EGU about their collaboration with the Draft Class, here's what Charisma Osborne, No. 25 draft pick, had to say,

“I think it’s so fun and it’s been so exciting being here with all the girls, women in sports has just been growing so much and I love to see that and I’m happy that we’re all a part of it.”

Rikea Jackson, the No.4 draft pick said,

“It feels amazing to be at [what] I feel like it is the peak of women’s basketball, and with it being big name Black women who are advocating for us each and every day, who are showing the little Black girls that if I can do this, you can do this.”

All in all, the campaign was loved by fans and they could not stop gushing about the spotlight women's football, particularly women of color are receiving. The campaign was photographed by Ragan Henderson.