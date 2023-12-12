Wendy's 12 Days of Holiday Deals: Dates, who can avail, items, and more

Wendy's is going all out for the festive season and recently unveiled its '12 Days of Holiday Deals.' The limited-time promotion that started this Saturday, will continue until December 20 and allow individuals to enjoy some of the most sought-after offerings at discounted prices. The deals are available to members of Wendy's rewards program.

From the Baconator to Crispy Fries, Frosties to Frosty Cream Cold Brews, the 12 Days of Holiday Deals are a way for Wendy's to thank customers for the love they have shown them throughout the year. As always, the limited-time deal can be claimed at any participating store by placing orders through the offer section on wendys.com or the chain's mobile app.

The limited-time deals are available between December 9 and 12 (Image via Wendy's)

While the limited-time deals require additional purchases, most of them can be unlocked with orders valued at $1 or more. Once individuals have added items to their cart, they can apply the offer and complete their order to get the respective items at a discounted price. Those ordering in person may have to add the deal to the digital card and scan it while placing their order.

All you need to know about Wendy's 12 Days of Holiday Deals

One of the largest fast-food restaurant chains in the country, Wendy's has long been known for its pocket-friendly deals and discounts.

Running for less than two weeks, the ongoing festive deal offers over 12 different items each day from December 9 to December 20, either for free or at a reduced price. These deals are a perfect option for individuals who are regulars at Wendy's and they can be unlocked with cart values as low as $1.

The limited-time deals can be claimed either through the chain's website or app (Image via Wendy’s)

Those looking forward to the 12 Days of Holiday Deals can check out what awaits them at the nearest Wendy's restaurant.

December 9 - Grab a Dave’s Single for free with orders valued at $1 or more

December 10 - Snag a free Breakfast Baconator with any purchase

December 11 - Get a small serving of decadent Frosty Cream Cold Brew

December 12 - Enjoy a flat discount of 50% on Taco Salad with your purchase

December 13 - Enjoy a Breakfast Croissant Sandwich for free

December 14 - Snag a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich

December 15 - Relish a small serving of Seasoned Potatoes for free

December 16 - Grab a Small Frosty for free

December 17 - Grab a free serving of Fries either in small, medium, or large size

December 18 - Get a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for free

December 19 - Enjoy a small serving of Chili for free

December 20 - Get a free serving of 4-piece French Toast Sticks

Apart from the holiday special deals, the chain is also offering a limited-time 20% discount on Frosties. The deal is valid for all orders of small or large Frosties and Frosty Cream Cold Brew placed through the offer section on the chain's app or website.