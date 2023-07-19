What is the Attenzione Pickpocket trend? Viral sound explored as videos leave the internet in splits

A trend on TikTok, featuring a woman shouting "Attenzione Pickpocket!" has recently gone viral, creating waves on the internet. It all started when a woman in Venice, with the TikTok user name @cittadininondistratti, exclaimed the phrase loudly in Italian after spotting opportunistic burglars loitering among tourists and hunting for things to steal on the streets of Italy.

"Attenzione Pickpocket!" literally translates to "Attention Pickpocket!" as the woman attempted to alert others of the petty criminals. The TikTok username "Cittadini Non Distratti" actually translates to "Citizens Not Distracted."

While the phrase can be traced back to the woman, as per The Tab, it was a 22-year-old Moroccan business and economics student named Amine Ouadrhiri, who popularized it by joking with strangers.

Ouadrhiri, who has been living and studying in Paris, has been making videos where he asks random people "Where's the Eiffel Tower?" while standing next to it. Innocent bystanders are then left confused when he accusingly shouts, "Attenzione pickpocket!"

Other people joined the trend, making Attenzione Pickpocket viral

Monica started the trend but Amine Ouadrhiri made it popular

A second account called @cittadininondistratti2 was later created to carry on with the video of "Attenzione Pickpocket" when the original TikTok account that posted the video was removed.

The new account has more than 387K followers and posts videos of the same woman yelling the Italian phrase repeatedly to alert everyone nearby. Following in her footsteps, other TikTok users have also started doing the same.

On the other hand, Amine is now almost too well-known to play the practical jokes on unsuspecting tourists in Paris, as seen by the fact that people mostly recognize him. Amine has 1M followers and over 94 million likes.

Several others are now using the "Attenzione Pickpocket" sound to make hilarious videos online. The audio has gone so viral that users on social media sites like Twitter have also jumped aboard the bandwagon and are coming up with memes and videos of their own:

Plenty of popular content creators have also started using the sound.

Who is the woman shouting "Attenzione Pickpocket" in the viral video?

Monica, a member of a group that has long campaigned to combat pickpocketing, is the woman shouting the statement in the viral videos. The 57-year-old woman is a member of a group that works to stop active pickpockets in historic centers and tourist locations.

Together with other volunteers, Monica spends time in Venice's well-known tourist locations, keeping an eye out for and alerting potential burglars. This is due to the fact that tourist hotspots are frequently targeted by these people, who easily steal from a person's pockets, bags, or purse in crowded areas.

