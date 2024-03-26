“What a movie teaser”: Fans excited as Cartier drops Trinity 100 celebration teaser with a star-studded cast 

Cartier is prepared to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Trinity band, which was launched in 1924. To mark this milestone, the brand has unveiled a thirty-second campaign film, a significant gesture towards its fans.

Cartier chooses its global brand ambassador Jisoo, Jackson Wang, Labrinth, Yara Shahidi and Paul Mescal. Through this movie, the brand wanted to highlight the Trinity band, which stands for unity and diversity.

The Trinity band, crafted with platinum, yellow gold, and rose gold amalgamated, has garnered appreciation throughout these years. Fans did, however, commend this unique approach to the celebration.

The creative director of Cartier Jewelry and Watches, Marie-Laure Cérède, has made specific changes during this celebration. The Trinity band structure has been reinvented with a cushioned shape.

In this campaign movie, the English rapper and singer Labrinth noted in the ad campaign:

"The bonds we make, no matter what shape they take, friendship, passion, family, when a bond is there, it brings us closer, sometimes for a lifetime, sometimes just a brief moment of time, but that’s not important… if a bond forms, just once, it has the power to bind us for life."

When it embarks on the objectives of the campaign, the Blackpink member Jisoo uttered in the video:

"It was like a natural choreography, where everyone brought their different beauty and talents together. The sense of warm understanding and synchronicity among the Ambassadors really allowed me to enjoy the shoot. As we all got together for this shoot, it also matched with the meaning of Trinity, which made it even more meaningful."

Throughout the film, all the artists are spotted roaming independently on the shore while somehow connected. In this film, the appearances of Jisoo took most of the eyeballs, while Wang was another hit for the fans.

After uploading the teaser, it took no time for fans to showcase their opinion. A fan named @ilovecolorred63 remarked:

Several other fans have reacted and appreciated Jisoo and other celebrities presented in this movie.

More details of the Cartier ad campaign

Jisoo was among the favored faces in this ad campaign, and most fans seemed quite happy to see this K-pop idol. Her sleeveless dress, with its turtleneck and cream tone, emphasized the calmness of the shore.

On the other hand, Jackson Wang wore a vibrant red shirt and layered it with a black blazer and pants. Labrinth kept his ensemble quite muted tonal while Yara was spotted in a red ensemble with black boots.

Cartier's Trinity band, a wardrobe staple, marks a distinctive 100-year celebration. The brand accentuates its theme message through various color palettes in the campaign movie, highlighting the band's symbol of connection among diversity.