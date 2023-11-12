When do Amazon Black Friday deals start? Exact date, best deals and all you need to know

Black Friday has evolved into more than just a single shopping day. There are always tons of sales on a wide range of things, which gives consumers the chance to save lots of money on apparel, toys, gadgets, home goods, and more.

Amazon has revealed the precise date of Black Friday 2023 and made some announcements about potential products that may appear on its website. Every year, the day falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving, which is November 24, 2023 this year. But the good news is that Amazon is giving its customers access to some deals before November 24.

On Friday, November 17, Amazon will kick off its Black Friday deals, including significant discounts on several products and items from well-known brands.

Amazon is giving early access to its Black Friday deals

Amazon is providing great deals on many products (Image via Amazon)

Starting November 17, Amazon is giving "Early Black Friday" discounts on various products, including robot vacuums and espresso machines. The day following Thanksgiving is when their formal Black Friday sales begin.

Customers may anticipate significant deals and discounts on various items, such as toys, electronics, home goods, cosmetics, apparel, and Amazon gadgets, from November 17, 12:01 AM to November 27, 11:59 PM.

Addressing these deals, Amazon stated on its website,

"The shopping event will include Amazon’s best prices of the year so far on a wide variety of top brands, from homeware and electronics to health and beauty, as well as a range of fast convenient delivery options."

Expand Tweet

It also added,

"It couldn’t be easier to discover great deals across every category at Amazon this Black Friday Week. Check out the list below and then visit the Black Friday page to shop the deals and find out more."

The press announcement from the brand states that this year's deals will feature discounts of up to 29% off Kindle e-readers, up to 30% off Dyson vacuums, and up to 30% off Disney and Marvel toys.

Users may save up to 43% on a selection of Shark haircare products, up to 50% on skincare and makeup from IT Cosmetics, and up to 30% on skincare, makeup, and fragrances from Lancôme.

Additionally, in kitchen appliances, customers may save up to $400 on selected De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines, up to 37% on selected KitchenAid mixers and devices, up to 44% on some Ninja kitchen appliances, and up to 56% on selected Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers.

Buyers may save up to 30% on selected Barbie dolls and playsets, up to 50% on some NERF items, and up to 30% on selected LEGO sets and construction toys from Magna-Tiles.

Amazon's products, such as the Fire TV sets and Sticks, will also have discounted prices.

A new era for sports fans began last year when Amazon obtained the exclusive rights to watch Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video, including the first-ever broadcast of a Black Friday game.

On November 24, Amazon will also release fresh discounts during the game. Those interested can watch the game to see promotions from companies like Dyson and TCL. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play at 1:30 PM EST, with pregame coverage beginning then.