Where is Little Owl located? Matthew Perry fans visit iconic eatery below Friends apartment after paying homage to star

Following Matthew Perry's untimely demise, several fans have been visiting West Village to pay homage to the star at a memorial created outside the Friends apartment. The iconic Little Owl eatery located below the same apartment building at 90 Bedford St., West Village, New York City, has also been experiencing large crowds of fans, who stop by after paying their respects.

Loyal fans of the show and the character Chandler Bing played by Perry, have been visiting the memorial and lighting candles and laying out flowers as they remember him fondly.

The 54-year-old star, Matthew Perry, who played the beloved character Chandler Bing in the long-running show Friends passed away last Saturday. As per Page Six, Matthew lost his life after he reportedly drowned at his Los Angeles home. The unexpected demise of the start left fans, friends, and family mourning his loss.

Fans visit Mediterranean restaurant Little Owl below the Friends apartment after they pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Ever since the demise of the Friends star, Matthew Perry, earlier this Saturday, fans from across the country have been flocking to the iconic Little Owl restaurant. From paying respect to the now-deceased star by visiting the Friends apartment building to burning candles and laying flowers at the West Village memorial, fans have been trying to pay tribute to the star in their own ways.

Often mistaken to be Central Perk from the show, Little Owl has been witnessing massive crowds of fans stopping by for a meal after paying tribute to the actor at the iconic building. As per Page Six, a local said:

"People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles. While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite."

Serving people in the Greenwich Village for over two decades, Little Owl is a Mediterranean restaurant that is known for its dining experience. The restaurant offers individuals a rich culinary experience created by chef Joey Campanaro, who uses fresh seasonal produce and top-notch seafood. The Greenwich Village restaurant boasts a modern interior, which is perfect for business meetings, family events, and other occasions.

This is not the first time Friends fans have flocked to the popular restaurant. In 2019, during the hit show's 25th anniversary, several fans reportedly gathered at the Greenwich Village building to celebrate the occasion. However, as per The Post, they blocked the sidewalks in front of the Little Owl and also reportedly drew on its walls to pay tribute to the show.

Fans flock to the memorial and visit the Little Owl restaurant after paying homage to the late Matthew Perry (Image via NBC UNIVERSAL)

Matthew Perry joined the popular NBC sitcom, Friends, along with Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Mat LeBlanc. The show which ran for over 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004 became one of the most-watched shows of its time and garnered a loyal fandom expanding across the globe.

As per reports from his assistant and first responders, Matthew Perry enjoyed a Pickleball game for over two hours before he returned home. Perry's assistant, who was sent to run an errand, returned over two hours later only to find the beloved actor in an unresponsive state in the jacuzzi, as per Page Six.