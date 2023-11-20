Who is Annie Jackson? Everything about the new CEO of Credo Beauty 

Annie Jackson has been recently appointed as the CEO of Credo Beauty. She succeeded former CEO Stuart Miller and has been with Credo Beauty since 2014 playing a key role in the expansion of the beauty brand from one single store to a significant online presence and 15 physical stores.

Credo, meaning "belief" in Latin, and Credo Beauty is the brainchild of Annie Jackson, a former standout at Sephora, and the late merchandising expert Shashi Batra. This all-green beauty venture is dedicated to promoting clean and sustainable beauty practices.

Addition information about Annie Jackson's appointment as the CEO of Credo beauty

As a beauty brand known for sustainability and clean beauty practices, Credo Beauty just designated Annie Jackson, an experienced executive and co-founder of the beauty brand as its CEO.

As the new CEO of Credo Beauty, Jackson is poised to lead the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

Who is Annie Jackson?

Annie Jackson is an exceptional business leader with a proven success record as she is the Co-founder and the COO of Credo Beauty.

Annie has steered the company's growth from a lone store on San Francisco’s Fillmore Street to a prominent hub for brand founders dedicated to producing cleaner, more sustainable products.

Tiffany Obenchain, managing partner of NextWorld Evergreen, the consumer growth equity fund that backs Credo says:

“Annie’s tremendous passion, people-first leadership style, and deep industry experience uniquely position her to lead Credo into its next phase of growth,”

She further adds:

“Credo has significantly invested in its management team over the last six months, and we are excited to see this new team, under Annie’s leadership, fulfill Credo’s mission in new and meaningful ways.”

About Credo Beauty

Credo Beauty was founded in 2014 by Shashi Batra and Annie Jackson with a clear mission—to revolutionize the beauty industry by offering a curated selection of clean, sustainable, and high-performing beauty products.

The founders recognized the need for transparency in the beauty space, where consumers were increasingly concerned about the ingredients used in their skincare and makeup routines.

Credo Beauty is renowned for its stringent clean beauty standard, which guides the curation of products available in its stores and online platform. This standard ensures that all products meet strict criteria, excluding harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

The commitment extends beyond the products themselves, encompassing ethical sourcing, cruelty-free practices, and environmentally conscious packaging.

Annie Jackson's professional journey

Presently based in San Francisco, Annie has harbored diverse levels of experience in the field of clean beauty. She is the co-founder of Credo Beauty and the founder of Exa Beauty.

Credo Beauty operates a strong online presence and has expanded to 15 stores. This includes recently opened locations in Venice Beach, California, and Seattle, Washington, featuring a fresh and sophisticated interior design. Annie Jackson helped with the inception of the expansion of this clean beauty brand.

Annie believes that clean beauty will change the world and says:

“I feel honored to carry on our mission of pushing the overall industry in a more positive direction and creating a space for products that are better for you and the environment,”

She further adds:

“Responsible beauty creation is no longer a nice-to-have but table stakes for brands and we will continue to position Credo as a catalyst for change in a highly under-regulated industry.”

Guided by Jackson, Credo Beauty is committed to ongoing growth and expansion by opening stores in both existing and new markets. Additionally, there will be a focus on advancing innovation in the company's in-house brands, including Exa, Follain, and EleVen by Venus Williams.

With Annie Jackson now leading the charge as CEO, Credo Beauty is poised for continued growth and influence in the beauty industry. Jackson's background and expertise align seamlessly with Credo's values, ensuring that the company remains a pioneer in clean beauty.