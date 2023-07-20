Who is Bryson Bryant? Nene Leakes' son arrested for felony possession of fentanyl

TV personality NeNe Leakes' eldest son Bryson Bryant has been detained for felony narcotics possession. The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday, July 3, 2023, for criminal possession of fentanyl, a controlled narcotic listed on Schedule II. According to the criminal arrest warrant, the incident took place at a Georgia residence at 1 am on July 3. He was charged with misdemeanor "loitering/prowling" in addition to the drug offense.

Bryson Bryant is the son of the famous Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star NeNe Leakes. She has another son with her husband late Gregg Leakes, Brentt Leakes, while Bryson is her son from a previous relationship. He is NeNe's son from her relationship with Calvin Bryant, according to PageSix.

It is worth noting that NeNe and Bryson's relationship hasn't been a smooth one. She reportedly threw her eldest son out of her home when he was previously arrested. However, she did welcome him back after he was released from jail.

Not much is known about NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant, except that four children

NeNe and Bryson have a very strained relationship (Image via Bravo)

Bryson identifies himself as a manager, music producer, and aspiring actor on his Instagram page. However, his creative output is still a mystery. It is also worth noting that his life was never consistently stable. He has been detained on numerous occasions for various offenses but has eventually been released from jail.

He had a daughter, Bri'Asia, with his ex-girlfriend, whose name wasn't revealed publicly. He also has two sons Brayden and Blaze, along with two other children, details about whom weren't available at the time of writing this article.

Bryson's arrest report (Image via Twitter / @Glock_Topickz)

Bryson has notably been absent from NeNe Leakes' show RHOA in recent years. However, he is still quite active on his Instagram where he shares photos of his family, including his mother and his children.

According to PageSix, he has had multiple run-ins with the police especially after his mother gained popularity through the Bravo show.

Bryson has had plenty of encounters with the police

Bryson has been arrested again (Image via Jail records)

As mentioned earlier, Bryson has had multiple run-ins with the law. He was taken into custody in Georgia on July 3, 2023. PageSix reported that Bryson was at the property where he evaded police and lied about knowing the people who lived there.

NeNe Leakes' son was also accused of giving a false name, address, and birthday when he was asked about his details. He reportedly told police that his name was Brentt and gave them the address of his mother's house which she had sold years ago.

Following his recent arrest, Bryson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with his bond set at $3700.

Jail records also showed that he was accused of breaking his probation in another instance. He was detained for a DUI in 2011 after he failed to maintain his line while driving. The next year, he was arrested once again for driving while his license was revoked.

According to PageSix, Bryson was arrested for stealing razors in 2012 and wanted the RHOA star to bail him out. However, NeNe Leakes made the decision at the time to let him stay in jail so he could consider his options because it wasn't the first time he was put in prison. She noted that he's had an easy life and wanted to show him what a hard life was.

Bryson Bryant was scheduled to have a hearing on July 19, 2023, at 1:30 pm local time.