Who is Kristina Alice? Ethan Dolan and fiancée get flooded with congratulatory messages after engagement announcement

Fans of the YouTuber Ethan Dolan are overjoyed that he and his girlfriend, Kristina Alice, are officially engaged. Ethan Dolan is one of the Dolan Twins, a well-known YouTube duo who rose to fame in the 2010s. The siblings were inseparable for years but after their father passed away in 2019, they changed their video posting schedule and eventually announced in 2021 that they were moving on from YouTube.

Since then, the brothers have been radio silent on social media, but Ethan has now made headlines once again after his longtime girlfriend, Kristina Alice, announced that the two are engaged in an Instagram post on August 1.

Kristina Alice is an Australian social media sensation. She is known for her role as Ethan Dolan's love interest in the Hawaiian Party song for Cub Sport, where she has a kissing sequence with Dolan.

Kristina has an Instagram account with more than 200K followers. She is an animal lover who uses her Instagram account to discuss current affairs such as mental health.

Ethan Dolan's fans showered the newly engaged with love and blessings

The supporters of the couple are extremely excited with the news (Instagram / kristinaalice1)

While they started dating in December 2019, Kristina and Ethan kept their relationship a secret until the latter revealed her as his girlfriend in a YouTube video in October 2020 and they shared an on-screen kiss. In a YouTube video that was uploaded in July 2020, Ethan Dolan first acknowledged that he was a taken man.

In a recent Instagram post, Alice revealed the big news while posing with her arms around Ethan's neck and showing off her engagement ring, with the mountains and the setting sun in the backdrop. The post was captioned:

“The most special day of my life.”

Following this announcement, their fans took to the comment section of the photo to shower Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice with their blessings and good wishes.

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Fans can't keep calm as the couple got engaged (Image via Instagram / kristinaalice1)

Who are the Dolan Twins?

Ethan and Grayson Dolan, together known as the Dolan Twins, are American comedy twins who became popular in May 2013. The brothers, born on December 16, 1999, were among the most prominent YouTubers in the world.

Dolan brothers are currently inactive on YouTube (Image via Instagram / dolantwins)

They were mostly known for their daily vlogs and YouTube collaborations. Moreover, the New Jersey natives grew to nearly 11 million subscribers at the height of their fame. The twins started creating content on Vine, a now-closed video-sharing platform.

That was all until 2021, when, after their father’s death, the boys stopped posting altogether.