"Why so cute": Fans swoon over Seventeen's Mingyu's look for Innisfree campaign

Seventeen's Mingyu became the talk of the town after he recently appeared in an Innisfree campaign, where he promoted the Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Moist Sun Serum and Hyaluron Moist Sunscreen. The campaign was released on March 29, 2024, on Vogue Korea's social media platform.

The caption for the Instagram post featuring Seventeen's Mingyu translates in English to:

"Innisfree's Green Tea is reborn as a popular sun care item. Don't miss out on the new Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Sun Cream that is comfortable for the skin, which is refreshing and neatly absorbed like a serum..."

Fans found the pictures of Seventeen's Mingyu stunning. Many showered him with positive compliments on social media platforms. One particular fan commented:

"Why so cute"

Fan reaction on Mingyu's look (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

More details about Seventeen's Mingyu’s look for the Innisfree campaign

He wore all white for the sunscreen cream campaign. He styled his round neck white t-shirt with a pair of cotton shorts and white sneakers. He wore a palm tree printed white denim jacket to complete his look for the campaign.

Seventeen's Mingyu went with a glossy and hydrating foundation base for his face, along with some concealer. He added a touch of the hydrating lip balm to make his lips look soft and supple.

For his hairstyle, he went with a wet hair look. He styled his hair with the help of some hair gel to make it stay in place. The short haircut looked dapper with his entire look for the campaign.

The Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Moist Sun Serum and the Hyaluron Moist Sunscreen were the two products showcased in the campaign. Priced at $30 and $35, respectively, they are the new launches in the green tea and hyaluron skincare ranges and will be available on Innisfree's official website and Sephora.

The campaign was filmed in an outdoor setting with Seventeen's Mingyu surrounded by greens to depict that the product showcased is from the green tea skincare range of the brand. Mingyu was seen applying the sun cream in the outdoors hinting people to use sunscreen when stepping out in the sun.

Another recent post featuring Mingyu on @voguekorea's Instagram page also announced a 130ml pack of the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum, "in honor of Earth month":

"In April, in honor of Earth month, a special Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum with 130ml jumbo size that recycles the containers collected during this month will be released. Join us in the pre-cycle cycle of resources for the planet!" read the caption (as translated in English via Instagram).

Kim Mingyu from the K pop band Seventeen recently graced the covers of Arena Homme +'s February issue. He was seen wearing the Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's jewelry for the shoot. The pictorials was released on the social media platforms on February 15, 2024.