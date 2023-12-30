Why is Flovent discontinuing its asthma inhalers in January? Reason explored as doctors issue warning

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has concerning news for Americans this week as the company announced that the Flovent asthma inhalers will be discontinued starting January 1, 2024. The discontinuation that affects all strengths of the Flovent HFA and F. Diskus asthma inhalers comes forward as the manufacturer switches to producing authorized generics with an identical device design and medical formula.

First introduced in May 2022 and then later in October 2023, the authorized generics will still be produced by GSK, but will be distributed nationwide via Prasco Laboratories. Both the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and GSK believe that there will be no shortage of authorized generics at drug stores and pharmacies across the U.S.

Having been around for more than 25 years, Flovent HFA is one of the most used inhalers in the United States and is often considered suitable for patients of various age groups, including children with asthma. However, with the generics in the picture, doctors and experts across the country seem concerned if they can be suitable for everyone like their predecessors.

The HFA and Diskus asthma inhalers will be officially discontinued this week (Image via Coltsfan / Pixabay)

Some experts have also come forward with concerns about the economic hurdles patients may have to face if the authorized generics are not covered by their insurance companies. As per reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), some insurance companies have already informed people about the generics not being covered.

While these companies have suggested other covered alternatives like Arnuity, Qvar, and Asmanex, experts suggest that neither Arnuity nor Qvar may be suitable for children. More details about when or if the authorized generics will be covered by major insurance companies across the country are awaited.

All you need to know about the discontinuation of Flovent and the authorized generics

Expand Tweet

Following the launch of authorized generics for both branded Flovent HFA and F. Diskus, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has officially announced that they will stand discontinued starting this January. The two inhalable 'fluticasone propionate' medications used for the treatment of asthma are being replaced by authorized generics that use the same formula.

The authorized generic for Flovent HFA is suitable for adults and patients aged four years or older. It is intended to be used as prophylactic therapy for the maintenance treatment of asthma. The authorized generic for F. Diskus is also meant for a similar age group and comes in the same device model and usage methods that patients are most familiar with.

While there seem to be some uncertainties about the authorized generics being covered by insurance companies, GSK stressed that they will be a lower-cost alternative to patients through the coverage and other benefits. From in-store discounts to rebates and other price adjustments available to customers and wholesalers, the new asthma inhalers may end up making treatment more inclusive and accessible to everyone.

The authorized generics for HFA and Diskus are meant for adults and patients aged four years or older (Image via GlaxoSmithKline)

Considering the immediate hurdles that patients may have to face following the discontinuation, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) advises following these steps:

Refill the current Flovent prescription before December 31 or as soon as possible.

Consult your doctor about other potential alternatives. While some common options may include Arnuity Ellipta or ArmonAir Digihaler, it is best advised to get the right treatment and dosage as per your ailments.

Talk to your doctor about the authorized generic from GSK.

Check with your insurance company to see if they cover the authorized generics. If your insurance does not cover the generics, get a list of the other asthma medicines covered and talk to your doctor to choose the one that may best suit you.

It is to be noted that December 31 will be the last day when Flovent HFA and Diskus can be ordered. While they may still be available at select drug stores and pharmacies, they are highly likely to fly off the shelves in little to no time as people may end up panic buying.