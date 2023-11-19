Why are Waffle House workers protesting? Petitions pile up as employees are forced to pay for food they don't eat

Waffle House employees have come out on a nationwide protest as they seek the end to a long-running policy affecting their paychecks. The Norcross, Georgia-based chain, infamous for in-store violence incidents, seems to have infuriated workers over one of their policies. It requires mandatory meal deductions even if the employees don't eat in-house.

The protest, which is in full swing, saw over 13,000 signed petitions that were delivered to the chain's headquarters through a coalition of workers on November 8, 2023. The petition was signed by several employees nationwide, including service workers, and chefs, as well as with other allies and/or supporters.

Workers protest against low wages and mandatory meal deduction policies (Image via Waffle House)

While the mandatory deductions seem to be the fuel to the fire, the employees also have been protesting for several other crucial demands. This includes at least $25 wages and store security. The demands are aimed at improving working conditions, combatting low wages, and ensuring the safety of the workers at locations nationwide.

The petition submitted to the chain's headquarters earlier this month hinted at how frustrated the workers have been with all the lingering problems.

“Waffle House workers from across the South are fed up. We’re sick and tired of making poverty wages, the constant threat of in-store violence, and mandatory meal deductions — whether we eat a meal or not while on a shift. We refuse to be exploited — and so we’re getting organized,” the petition read.

All you need to know about the protests from Waffle House workers

From robberies in broad daylight to customers throwing plates and chairs at them, Waffle House employees have been going through a lot. However, it seems like their patience has reached its limits. Over 13,000 employees of the Georgia-based chain are currently on a protest as they want the chain to fulfill select demands. These include $25 wages, store security, better working conditions, and the dissolution of the mandatory meal deduction policies.

As per the protesting employees, the mandatory meal deductions that first started at over $1.50 per shift have tanked up to more than $3.75 over the last few years. While most of these deductions may differ depending on the location, they can even double up for people who decide to do double shifts. When talking in comparison to the mandatory meal deduction costs, several workers suggest that they can only make over $2.92 per hour including tips.

Workers submitted over 13,000 signed petitions to the chain earlier this month (Image via Waffle House)

Following the news of brawls and altercations with violent customers over the years, employees at Waffle House seem worried about their safety. The latest incident was reported last year when an employee had to catch a chair thrown at them by an unseen assailant.

While incidents of such sort are not very common, they leave employees in a state of fear and uncertainty. It is to be noted that the company has a policy of hiring security at select locations during weekends and at night, but employees feel that it is not enough.

As of now, Waffle House has been keeping quiet about the demands of the protesting employees and an official response is yet to come. However, some videos making rounds on Twitter claim that the chain trashed the signed petitions submitted earlier this month. It is to be noted that the genuineness of the video is yet to be confirmed.