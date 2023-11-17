Woo Do-hwan, a well-known Korean actor, recently attended an exclusive Brunello Cucinelli event while dressed in the brand's attire, which captivated the entire internet. Brunello Cucinelli, an Italian luxury fashion entity, established a new store at the Hyundai Department Store's main branch on November 14, 2023.

Even though the fashion brand offers both men's and women's apparel, this newly opened store is men-exclusive.

At the opening of the store, the famous actor of 'Tempted', Woo Do-hwan, attended the event. The pictures of the actor at the opening event of Brunello Cucinelli have been shared by the artist himself as well as GQ Korea.

After the pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens overflowed the social media posts with their appreciative comments.

"You look absolutely handsome in everything you wear!" - one fan said.

Fan comments (Image via @wdohwan/Instagram)

Fans are amazed by the new looks of Woo Do-hwan at the new store opening of Brunello Cucinelli

Woo Do-hwan started his acting career in 2011 with a cameo appearance in the MBN sitcom "You're Here, You're Here, You're Really Here." After that, the famous Korean actor appeared in various Television Series and movies. Some of his top movies are My Puppy (2023), The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful (2019), The Divine Fury (2019), and Operation Chromite (2016).

Bloodhounds, Joseon Attorney, The King: Eternal Monarch, My Country: The New Age, Tempted, and Mad Dog are some of the best TV series by the actor. He has gained wide popularity with his acting skills and looks. This Korean actor has also worked with many fashion and beauty brands, including Lancôme, Gucci, and W.

In August 2023, Woo Do-hwan attended the launch of Lancôme's Advanced Génefique Skin Repair Lab in Singapore. He also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul and the Exquisite Gucci Fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week. The actor's recent fashion event was the opening of the new men's store at Brunello Cucinelli.

Brunello Cucinelli opened its new men's store at the Hyundai Department Store's main branch. The exact location of the store is on the 4th floor of 165 Apgujeong-ro Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The new store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to GQ Korea, Woo Do-hwan went through the new 2023 Fall Winter Collection from the Italian luxury fashion brand at the store. The actor was wearing a deep blue corduroy jacket accompanied by a woolen sweater, grey pants, and brown boots. As per the fans' comments on Instagram, the actor was looking quite handsome.

Fan comments (Image via @wdohwan/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @wdohwan/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @wdohwan/Instagram)

Woo Do-hwan's upcoming work would be 'Mr. Plankton', which is a mini-TV series. Directed by Hong Jong-chan, the series will also star Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Hae-sook.