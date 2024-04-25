Every golfer wants the right golf gloves to refine their game and be comfortable on the field. Nike is a sports apparel and equipment company that offers various innovative gloves for golf players according to their different needs, which we will explore in this guide.

A good pair of gloves can make or break a game of golf with how well they fit on the player's hand and how comfortable they feel wearing them. This is why choosing a glove according to their personal preference is very important.

People interested or are planning to buy or are just curious about what makes a good golf glove, read through our guide of top five Nike golf gloves worth trying out in 2024.

Exploring the 5 golf gloves from Nike

From the Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf Glove up to Jordan Tour and Storm-FIT, these are some of the best types of gloves one can get from this brand if they are interested in quality and innovation as far as golf attire is concerned.

Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf Glove (Left Cadet)

Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)

Jordan Tour Regular Golf Glove (Left)

Nike Tech Extreme VII Golf Glove (Left Regular)

Nike Storm-FIT Golf Gloves

1) Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf Glove (Left Cadet) $24

5 Best Nike golf gloves to try in 2024 (Image via Nike.Com)

The Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf glove has premium sheepskin leather palm to provide softness with excellent grip and long-lasting wearability. It provides sufficient air circulation during matches due to breather holes in its fingers and the backside of the hand.

The customized fit enhances comfort which in hindsight enhances the performance since it allows bending at desired angles without straining muscles, especially during swing motions. The pair comes in sizes ranging from S to XL (Tour Classic 4).

2) Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular) - $24

5 Best Nike golf gloves to try in 2024 (Image via Nike.Com)

Just like the cadet version, the Nike Tour Classic 4 Men’s Golf Glove is also made of premium sheepskin leather hence it feels soft and lasts long. This has more holes thus better breathability making it suitable for even Golf Tournaments that last a whole day.

As with the cadet model, it has an angle tab closure to make it fit well. People who are interested in reliability and performance can purchase these in sizes from S to 2XL.

3) Jordan Tour Regular Golf Glove (Left) - $35

5 Best Nike golf gloves to try in 2024 (Image via Nike.Com)

For maximum comfort and performance, Jordan Tour Golf Glove combines top-quality leather with stretch fabric. It allows air circulation through perforations and ensures free motion on the swing due to the presence of stretchy material on the hand’s backside.

Not only does this glove combine style with functionality but there is also an embroidered iconic Jumpman logo on it that represents the brand. It is also available in sizes S to 3XL in both black and white colors.

4) Nike Storm-FIT Golf Gloves – $25.97

5 Best Nike golf gloves to try in 2024 (Image via Nike.Com)

Nike Storm-FIT golfing mitts are a good choice for golfers who play in different weather conditions. These gloves use Storm-FIT technology to resist wind and water, thus making you feel better during bad weather. The durable synthetic suede palm assures a solid hold even when it’s wet. T

Touch screen compatible fingers enable one to be connected without having to take off gloves and come in different sizes ranging from Small to XXL.

5) Nike Tech Extreme VII Golf Glove (Left Regular) – $16

5 Best Nike golf gloves to try in 2024 (Image via Nike.Com)

The Nike Tech Extreme VII Golf glove is made utilizing goat skin leather for a natural feel and superior comfort. Lightweight synthetic leather combined with a stretchable fabric at its back offers flexibility and allows air through easily during usage.

A hook-and-loop type of fastener enhances adjustability and personalization when worn by a golfer; it comes in different sizes ranging from S to XL.

Nike has a wide range of options suited for every level of golfer. If one is looking for breathability or wants something that is weather-resistant or made from premium leather, then there they can choose from these five options, that fit their taste and style.