Nita Strauss Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Instrumental rock artist Nita Strauss has announced a North American tour this summer, with supporting act Lions At The Gates joining her on the road. The tour is set to run from June to July and will include cities across the United States. Fans can expect an electrifying night of music from two of rock's most exciting acts.

Live Nation pre-sale for select cities will begin on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while general sales will start on Friday, May 5. Once the shows go on sale, fans can also check for deals for sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Nita Strauss' tour will begin in Nashville and end in New Orleans

Nita Strauss will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with her concert in Nashville, which is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in New Orleans on July 14, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

June 14, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

June 15, 2023 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819

June 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

June 18, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

June 19, 2023 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

June 21, 2023 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

June 22, 2023 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

June 23, 2023 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

June 24, 2023 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

June 25, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre

June 26, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

June 28, 2023 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

June 29, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

June 30, 2023 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

July 01, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

July 02, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

July 03, 2023 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

July 05, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

July 06, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

July 08, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

July 09, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

July 11, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

July 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Trees

July 13, 2023 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

July 14, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

Nita Strauss has been named the No 1 female guitarist in the world by Guitar World Magazine

Nita Strauss, real name Vinita Sandhya Strauss, is an American rock musician. She is currently Alice Cooper's touring guitarist and a former touring guitarist for singer Demi Lovato and has had a successful career as a solo artist. She was born on December 7, 1986, in Los Angeles, California.

Strauss began playing guitar at the age of 13 and quickly developed her skills, eventually attending the Guitar Institute of Technology at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. She has since become a highly respected guitarist, known for her technical proficiency and dynamic live performances.

Nita Strauss released her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018, which received critical acclaim and reached #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.The album showcases Strauss's shredding abilities as well as her songwriting and composition skills.

In terms of awards and recognition, Nita Strauss has received numerous accolades throughout her career. In 2014, she was named the #1 female guitarist by Guitar World magazine, and in 2018 she won the She Rocks award in the category of Inspire.

Nita Strauss is also a sought-after clinician and has given guitar clinics and masterclasses around the world. She is known for her dedication to her craft and her commitment to inspiring and empowering young musicians.

