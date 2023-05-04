Nita Strauss Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Instrumental rock artist Nita Strauss has announced a North American tour this summer, with supporting act Lions At The Gates joining her on the road. The tour is set to run from June to July and will include cities across the United States. Fans can expect an electrifying night of music from two of rock's most exciting acts.
Live Nation pre-sale for select cities will begin on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while general sales will start on Friday, May 5. Once the shows go on sale, fans can also check for deals for sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Nita Strauss' tour will begin in Nashville and end in New Orleans
Nita Strauss will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with her concert in Nashville, which is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in New Orleans on July 14, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:
- June 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
- June 14, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
- June 15, 2023 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819
- June 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
- June 18, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
- June 19, 2023 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
- June 21, 2023 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
- June 22, 2023 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
- June 23, 2023 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
- June 24, 2023 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
- June 25, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre
- June 26, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
- June 28, 2023 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater
- June 29, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
- June 30, 2023 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
- July 01, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
- July 02, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
- July 03, 2023 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
- July 05, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
- July 06, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
- July 08, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space
- July 09, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
- July 11, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
- July 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Trees
- July 13, 2023 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
- July 14, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues
Nita Strauss has been named the No 1 female guitarist in the world by Guitar World Magazine
Nita Strauss, real name Vinita Sandhya Strauss, is an American rock musician. She is currently Alice Cooper's touring guitarist and a former touring guitarist for singer Demi Lovato and has had a successful career as a solo artist. She was born on December 7, 1986, in Los Angeles, California.
Strauss began playing guitar at the age of 13 and quickly developed her skills, eventually attending the Guitar Institute of Technology at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. She has since become a highly respected guitarist, known for her technical proficiency and dynamic live performances.
Nita Strauss released her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018, which received critical acclaim and reached #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.The album showcases Strauss's shredding abilities as well as her songwriting and composition skills.
In terms of awards and recognition, Nita Strauss has received numerous accolades throughout her career. In 2014, she was named the #1 female guitarist by Guitar World magazine, and in 2018 she won the She Rocks award in the category of Inspire.
Nita Strauss is also a sought-after clinician and has given guitar clinics and masterclasses around the world. She is known for her dedication to her craft and her commitment to inspiring and empowering young musicians.