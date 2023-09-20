Noble Panacea’s new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Noble Panacea, a science-backed label, pitched its new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil globally on September 4, 2023. This ingenious formula employs the brand's certified technology to encapsulate the hydrating hyaluronic acid. This face oil is available for $350 from the official website of Noble Panacea and other beauty merchants.

The Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil is a cutting-edge cosmetic product that challenges traditional skincare routines. The hydrating lift oil steadily releases microscopic hyaluronic acid droplets into the skin layers, providing all-day moisture.

Further details unfurled about Noble Panacea's new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil

Most facial oils do not currently have the ability to combine with water. Additionally, the skincare industry delves into the misconception that face oils hydrate, which is not valid. Instead, they moisturize or lubricate the skin layers with required emollients, which helps seal skin hydration.

Noble Panacea's new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil is an exception as it releases hyaluronic acid in small amounts, packaged as a single dose, catering to continued hydration.

Check out some significant snippets of Noble Panacea's new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil.

The birth of Noble Panacea

Noble Panacea is a skincare brand founded by Sir Fraser Stoddart, a distinguished chemistry professor at Northwestern University. In 2016, he was lauded with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his ground-breaking research on molecular machines.

From this point, the Nobel Panacea began. The brand employs the Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) technology, which effectively safeguards and maintains the potency of the skincare active ingredients in each beauty product.

In an exclusive conversation with Bazaar, Noble Panacea CEO Celine Talabaza shared her thoughts. She said:

"The OSMV is like a tiny molecular house, an octagonal sculpture. It has an active ingredient that is kept very small, protecting it from degradation and cross-interaction. It creates a layer of protection. The beauty is this tiny vessel operates a bit like the Manhattan subway. You get off at a specific stop. It’s the same for the active ingredient."

All about the Noble Panacea's new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil

This new oil from Noble Panacea is an incredible face oil that directly incorporates hyaluronic acid's benefits into its oil structure. The controlled microdoses of the hydration powerhouse are released, ensuring optimal skin moisturization, while the oil effectively seals in the benefits of previously applied skincare products.

Further, this oil is enriched with powerful ingredients such as plumping squalene, collagen-boosting retinol, hazelnut seed oil, and sea fennel extracts. These skincare gems have been carefully picked to help replenish and strengthen the skin's lipid barrier while promoting a healthier complexion.

Simple steps to apply the Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil

Clean and pat dry the face.

Take a coin-sized amount of this nourishing oil onto the palm.

Massage with gentle upward strokes onto the face and neck.

Let the oil absorb into the skin for a few minutes, and follow with the regular skincare ritual.

For best results, apply this skin-nourishing oil regularly.

Noble Panacea's new Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil is a revolutionary skincare item with no other contemporaries in the beauty realm to date. It protects the skin layers and delivers the right amount of hydration by drawing water from previously used skincare products like serum or moisturizer and implanting it in the skin.

Launched on September 4, 2023, with a price tag of $350, this marvelous product of Noble Panacea is obtainable from its official website and other beauty retailers like Sephora and Amazon.