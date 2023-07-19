Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: 5 best skincare deals explored 

The highly expected Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 officially started on July 17, 2023, exactly at midnight. This ongoing Nordstrom sale, set to last until August 6, 2023, offers shoppers ample time to make the most of their incredible sales.

Following Amazon Prime Day's closure, Nordstrom swiftly raised its summer savings. Customers can enjoy up to 50% discounts with over 5,300 enticing deals available across all sorts.

Furthermore, the Nordstrom card members were blessed to have enough access exclusively to grab these deals a week before the sale date, starting from July 11, 2023. The counters are now open to all to take full advantage of the Nordstrom sale.

5 best skincare deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is nothing less than a "boiling pot of excitement" among all fans of fashion and beauty, thanks to exciting discounts on a wide range of beauty products, and home goods that are too wonderful to pass up.

As buyers' cookie points, they can enjoy bonuses like free 'two-day shipping', complimentary alterations, and Nordstrom points on their buys.

Scour the top five skincare deals obtainable at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to benefit from noteworthy discounts on these products.

1) Supergoop!® Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Beauty enthusiasts are swooning over this trio of superb sunscreens from Supergoop that are designed to keep the skin well-prepared and completely protected. The Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 PA+++ is obtainable in 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. sizes.

This outstanding everyday primer delivers broad-spectrum SPF 40 guard while staying unseeable, lightweight, and smell-free. It acts as an ideal makeup-gripping base.

The additional standout beauty product is the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen, a non-oily lotion that absorbs fast while providing broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection for the face and body. Its reef-safe formulation is water- and sweat-resistant, guaranteeing continuous defense against harsh UVA and UVB rays.

With an attention-grabbing customer rating of 4.7 stars and a sale price of $52 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this skincare item is undoubtedly worth a buy.

Key features:

It is unseeable and lightweight

unseeable and lightweight Acts like an ideal makeup-gripping base

Gives broad-spectrum protection against harsh UV rays

Comes with a water and sweat-resistant formula

How to use:

Before any makeup application, apply the Unseen Sunscreen as a primer

Gently smoothen the Play Everyday Lotion all over the face and body

For optimal protection, reapply after every two hours

Use regularly to enjoy the benefits of these sunscreens for healthy, shielded skin.

2) Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

This unique serum stands out with its triple-chamber packing and an excellently curated blend of components. Combining hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ferulic acid in individual compartments, the serum was developed to address serious skin issues.

It results in visual modifications to volume loss, creases, and dark marks. With a notable combination of gel, lotion, and emulsive textures, this serum delivers an excellent skincare experience.

Garnering a fantastic consumer rating of 4.9 stars and obtainable at a discounted cost of $85 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this 'skincare buy' is not to be overlooked.

Key features:

Made with a triple-dose formulation

Comes in a unique triple-chamber packing

Its special components cater to full potency

Shows targeted progress of skin-aging indications

How to use:

Take a single pump of serum onto clean fingertips.

Massage the serum onto the exposed areas.

Use 2 times a day for optimal outcomes

Follow the skincare routine with a good moisturizer and sunscreen

3) Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set

This everyday gel-oil body wash duo is a must-have for boosting skin health with its non-irritating niacinamide formulation. Enhanced with vitamins and extravagant oils like marula, cacay, and meadowfoam, it nurtures and de-stresses the skin layers. Its mild plant-derived surfactants purify without stripping or residuals.

With vitamins A, B3, C, and E, Omegas 6 and 9, and antioxidants, it delivers a comprehensive skincare routine. Nécessaire ensures the skin's natural pH and barrier function with a pH range of 5.5-6.5, allowing active ingredients to work their magic.

This skincare product has acquired an outstanding customer rating of 4.6 stars and is available for $35 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Key features:

Comes with Niacinamide for a glowing skin health

Its luxurious oils nourish skin thoroughly

Caters to mild yet adequate skin cleansing

The pH level sustains the optimal skin needs

How to use:

Take a small amount and apply it all over the wet skin.

Keep massaging in gentle and circular motions.

Wash thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Finish the skincare ritual by applying moisturizers.

4) DERMAFLASH Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

This is an astonishing two-in-one ultrasonic gadget that combines the power of skin cleansing and infusion technology to transform one's skincare routine. Its pore extractor and serum infuser provides clearer skin.

With two modes, 'Extract' and 'Infuse', DERMAPORE guarantees a complete cleansing adventure by extracting dirt, oil, and blackheads while enriching the active ingredients' penetration.

Its water-resistant design allows one to use it up to 3 times a week, immediately showing a luminous complexion. This silicone widget is fitted with a spatula treatment head and offers a relaxing and effectual spa-quality facial therapy.

With a marvelous customer rating of 4.2 stars and a sale price of $66 on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this skincare item is worth financing.

Key features:

Its dual functionality opens clogged pores

The ultrasonic skin-scrubbing and infusion technology acts super-fast

The silicone spatula head gives better access to closed spots

Its water-proof design stands for convenient usage up to 3 times a week

How to use:

Initiate the skincare routine with clean, dry skin.

Choose the favored mode ('Extract' or 'Infuse')

Keep gliding the device gently over the face, concentrating on the clogged areas

Follow up with the added skincare rituals

5) Elemis Jumbo Size Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

This beauty product in Nordstrom sale delivers ample of the brand's highly praised balm and unfurls into three elegant consistencies. Formulated with a soothing mix of nine necessary oils, this lightweight cleansing balm effortlessly eradicates even the most persistent waterproof facial cosmetics while keeping the skin well-hydrated and nourished.

Its unique formulae, sans mineral oil, incorporates rose and mimosa waxes with elderberry, starflower, and optimega oils, keeping the skin texture thoroughly scoured, comforted, and soft. The lovely smell emanating from lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus enhances the indulgence.

With an excellent shopper rating of 5 stars and a discounted cost of $89 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this skincare jewel is an 'asset' worth making.

Key features:

It's a transformative skin-texture triad

Acts as an effective make-up remover

Made with nourishing and hydrating formulae

The exquisite smell of essential oil mix

How to use:

Take a small amount on your fingertips.

Massage it onto dry skin in circular motions,

Emulsify by adding a splash of water to transform the balm into cleansing milk.

Rinse well and pat dry.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in 2023 offers a wonderful possibility for skincare enthusiasts to find incredible deals on top-quality skincare products. A wide range of items is available at Nordstrom sale, including sunscreens, serums, and cleansing balms, catering to the requirements of every person.