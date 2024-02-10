Nudestix Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set Review: Price, application, and other details

NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set is one of the latest additions to NUDESTIX’s lineup of makeup offerings, renowned for its collection of barely-there cosmetics that accentuate the features of every beauty enthusiast.

Based on the concept of curating makeup products that cater to the “go nude but better” makeup look, NUDESTIX offers good-for-the-skin ingredients in varied shades for beauty enthusiasts around the world.

While the brand has received acclaim for many of its products, the NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set stands out as a limited edition offering that has quickly become a sought-after addition to the beauty arsenal of many. Priced at $30, this set comprises three glossy, nude universal tints with natural flavors.

NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set is infused with 2% Tripeptide Complex

Infused with ripe avocado and shea butter, the NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set melts on the lips instantly, softening its texture and locking in moisture for all-day glossy hydration.

Formulated with a 2% Tripeptide Complex, the Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set nourishes, hydrates, and plumps the lips with daily use. It makes the lips feel juicy and contoured while tasting yummy and fresh.

The NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set comprises three scrumptious lip butter tints:

Candy Kiss: A soft pink tint shade with a vanilla-mint flavor

Dolce Nude: A shimmery tint gloss infused with caramel flavor

Sugar Plum: A rich berry tint shade with a sweet berry flavor

One can wear these lip tints over their favorite lip color or all by themselves for a dose of colored tint and shine. The presence of avocado butter in the formulation nourishes the lips and promotes lip circulation, revealing hydrated lips. Shea butter loaded with vitamins A and E soothes dry, chapped lips, while peptides plump the lip volume by 40% and moisture by 50%.

All the lip butter tints in this set are clean, cruelty-free, and vegan formulations that are also free of sulfates, gluten, parabens, and phthalates. Jenny Frankel, co-founder of NUDESTIX, commented on the effective and tinted formulation, stating:

“I love using this lip softening butter every morning and night and throughout the day for instant, juicy hydration that lasts. My lips feel soft and juicy, look plump and contoured, while tasting fresh and yummy with every application.”

One of the beauty enthusiasts posted a positive review of the NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set on the Beauty Bay website, stating:

"Great lip butters! I have Sahara desert lips and this lip butter makes my lips smooth and moisturized, you might experience some tingling but it’s not that strong. Highly recommend!"

The cruelty-free lip tints have garnered positive traction owing to their effectiveness, delicious scent, and subtle tint shades.

Apart from the limited-edition $30 NUDESTIX Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter Tint Set, some of NUDESTIX's best-selling lip formulations include:

INTENSE MATTE LIP + CHEEK color pencil ($27): It is a three-in-one lipstick, lip liner, and cheek tint. Available in fifteen varied shades, this product features a long-wearing formula.

LIP LACE ($28): This is a plumping lip gloss by NUDESTIX with a hydrating, tinted formula infused with peptides. It comes in nude shades that flatter all skin tones.

Additionally, NUDESTIX has curated multiple combo sets comprising lip and cheek products at steal-deal prices.