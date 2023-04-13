Off Menu Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Off Menu podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster have announced that they will be embarking on an eight-date tour in October and November 2023. The tour, called Off Menu: Live, will feature the usual set-up of the podcast where guests will be quizzed about their dream meal. This time, however, it will be done live on stage.

The tour will feature a different celebrity, who will discuss their favorite ever starter, main course, dessert, side dish, and drink with the genie waiter, James, and the maître d’, Ed. The tour promises to be a unique experience for fans of the podcast, as it will give them a chance to see their favorite hosts and guests in person.

Speaking on the live show, James said,

“Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won’t stop until we find our happily ever after.”

Ed Gamble, who is now a judge on the BBC's Great British Menu, added,

“I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels.”

Tickets for Off Menu Live will be available to members of the Off Menu mailing list on Thursday, April 13 at 10 am with the general on sale taking place on Friday, April 14 at 10 am via Ticketmaster, while tickets will also be available offline at the venues.

Off Menu tour will begin in Birmingham and end in Dublin

Off Menu's tour will kick off a more than a month-long scheduled event with their show in Birmingham, which is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with a show in Dublin on November 28, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

October 8, 2023 - Birmingham, Hippodrome

October 10, 2023 - London, Royal Albert Hall

October 11, 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 18, 2023 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 21, 2023 - Glasgow, SEC Armadill

October 29, 2023 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 25, 2023 - Brighton, Dome

November 28, 2023 - Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Off Menu is one of the biggest podcast in UK with over 120 million downloads a year

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster is a popular British comedy podcast hosted by comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster. Since its launch in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the UK and was an instant success, having won multiple awards, regularly topping the podcast charts, and racking up over 120 million downloads. In 2019 and 2020, it was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards.

In this podcast, the hosts invite different guests to each episode to discuss their dream menu. Guests are asked to imagine themselves in a magical restaurant where they can order anything they want, even if it's not on the menu.

Throughout the show, the hosts and guests discuss their favorite foods, unusual dishes they have tried, and the stories behind their food memories. They also play a series of games, such as Starter, Main Course, and Dessert, where the guests have to choose their favorite dishes from a selection of options.

The podcast has featured a range of guests from the worlds of comedy, music, and entertainment, including David Tennant, Claudia Winkleman, Aisling Bea, and Paul McCartney. It has gained a loyal following due to its unique concept, humor, and relaxed conversational style.

They are both successful comedians in their own right, with a dedicated fanbase. Their chemistry and banter on the podcast have been noted as one of the show's strengths.

Off Menu has also spawned a live show, which has toured the UK and had a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The podcast has been praised for its ability to bring people together over a shared love of food and humor.

Poll : 0 votes