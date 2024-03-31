Ole Henriksen launches Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer: Cost and benefits 

Ole Henriksen recently launched the Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer, which is an illuminating and moisturizing formula that can be made a part of one's daily skincare regime.

Gold-complexed Vitamin C is the hero ingredient of the Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer and features light-reflecting banana pigments that deliver skin-brightening and hydrating benefits.

It delivers 24 hours of intense hydration, improving and extending makeup wear. The newly launched moisturizer retails for $52 and is available on the brand's official website.

More details about Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer

Ole Henriksen’s product range features Vitamin C as one of the prime ingredients. One of the bestsellers of the beauty brand is the Banana Bright + Eye Creme and Banana Bright Vitamin C serum, both featuring Vitamin C alongside other skin-enriching ingredients.

As per Riva Barak, the VP of Product and Technical Development at KENDO brands, the launch of Ole Henriksen’s newly launched moisturizer is inspired by the Banana Bright+Eye Creme:

"We are proud to expand our Truth Collection with Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer, which draws inspiration from our hero product, Banana Bright+ Eye Crème."

She continued:

"The goal was to build on Banana Bright+ Eye Crème's best qualities, including its brightening capabilities and the highly effective use of Vitamin C, while creating a moisturizer ideal for makeup.”

The newly launched Banana Bright + Instant Glow Moisturizer is an ultra-hydrating and lightweight formula that brightens the skin over time and offers instant illumination.

It is a clinically tested formula that reduces the visible appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, firms the skin, and preps it for smooth makeup application while simultaneously delivering a warm and golden glow.

The Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer is formulated using skin-loving ingredients like light reflecting banana pigments that instantly blur, brighten, and illuminate one’s complexion, gold complexed Vitamin C that enhances elasticity and brightness, niacinamide that reduces the appearance of dark spots, hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid that binds moisture and offers hydration to the skin, making it look plump.

Additionally, the moisturizer also consists of Scandanavian cloudberry seed oil, which offers conditioning and nourishing benefits.

As per the clinical results mentioned on the Ole Henriksen website, 100% of the subjects reported that the moisturizer improves the look of makeup and the brand claims that the newly launched product brightens the skin by 30% over time and offers 24 hour hydration.

Additionally, 100% subjects reported improvement in fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of use, a reduction in the visible appearance of dark spots, and also added that the product the skin firmer by 64% after eight weeks.

Dubbed as a one step makeup prep and clinical brightening product by Ole Henriksen, the Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer is an addition to the brand's Vitamin C infused 'Truth Collection'.

Infused with multiple skin-enriching ingredients, the newly launched Banana Bright + Instant Glow moisturizer retails for $52 on the brand's official website and on Ulta Beauty.