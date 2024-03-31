Pat McGrath launches new Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye powder in baby pink: Price, launch date, and how to use

Pat McGrath launched a baby pink variant of its Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder on March 28, 2024. Regarded as the #1 choice in its category, the product has sparked excitement among beauty enthusiasts.

The beauty brand unveiled the product through several Instagram videos demonstrating its use to create makeup looks for Anna Sui's showcase at Fashion Week as well as for Meredith Duxbury's appearance at the Versace Fashion Week 2024 show.

Priced at $35, the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder is available on the brand's official website. Reviews have lauded it as "the best under-eye powder" and praised its "soft and luxurious" qualities, highlighting its ability to blur and illuminate effects not only on the under-eye area but the entire face.

More details on Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder in baby pink

Pat McGrath, a renowned makeup artist in the beauty arena, has cultivated a devoted following among beauty enthusiasts due to her brand's highly pigmented and unique formulations. According to the beauty brand's website, since its inception, the brand has been breaking global sales records. An instance of the same is that Pat McGrath became the biggest-selling beauty brand in Selfridges' history with an in-store launch in 2019.

The newly launched Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder in baby pink is a vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic formulation with a silky texture. The under-eye powder creates a soft focus makeup look and blurs the look of fine lines, making it ideal for the entire face.

Calling it the secret weapon for beauty enthusiasts to look photo-ready, the Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder in baby pink offers a blurring effect to the under-eye area and adds a finishing touch to the makeup. The product is specifically designed to target the under-eye area with a feather-light baked formula that delivers a soft-focus effect. Additionally, the powder helps set the concealer in place without building up on the skin or settling into fine lines.

Available in five different shades, the under-eye powder is formulated with light-diffusing mica. The five shades consist of light, medium, and deep, which are ideal for harmonizing one’s complexion, and yellow, and the newly launched baby pink shade to offer targeted color correction.

Describing the product’s features, including how it perfects the under-eye area with a luminous lift, Pat McGrath states:

"I'm obsessed! I love it so much that I often apply it to the centre of my face as well. It gives skin a divine finish wherever it’s applied!"

According to the brand’s official website, the newly launched baby pink variant can be used to brighten, blur, and perfect the makeup look. The beauty brand’s website suggests that the under-eye powder can be used after applying foundation and concealer. Beauty enthusiasts can add a sweep of the Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder by adding it to areas with dark spots and pigmentation.

For a subtle-looking, lifted effect, one can apply the under-eye powder in baby pink, starting at the outer corner of the eyes and moving toward the temples and the brow bones.

Pat McGrath's pro tip for using the Sublime Perfection Blurring under-eye powder is to use the powder anywhere on the face to blur the effect of fine lines and pores. Priced at $35, the newly launched baby pink variant of under-eye powder can be purchased from the brand's official website. Additionally, it will be available at Sephora starting April 1, 2024.