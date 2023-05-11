Pavement extended reunion tour 2023: Dates,Venue, Tickets & more 

Pavement is extending its reunion tour to Fall 2023 with another four-night run in New York City. This time around, Pavement will play four nights at Brooklyn Steel.

The announcement of the New York City shows is sure to excite their fans in the area, who have been eagerly awaiting news of the band's return to the city. With four additional nights of shows planned in the tour, fans will have ample opportunity to experience the band's unique sound and energy once again.

Tour tickets will be available on May 12, 2023, at 10 am Est local time through their official website, while tickets can also be purchased through Stubhub for sold-out shows. However, the price can vary according to the demand and availability.

Pavement's tour will begin in Salt Lake City and end in Brooklyn

Pavement will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Salt Lake City, which is scheduled to take place on September May 14, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Brooklyn concert on September 14, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

May 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

July 7, 2023 - Bilbao, ES - Bilbao BBK Live 2023

July 22, 2023 - Macclesfield, UK - Bluedot Festival

July 24, 2023 - Galway, IE - Galway International Arts Festival

July 27, 2023 - Reykjavik, IS - Harpa

July 28, 2023 - Reykjavik, IS - Harpa

July 29, 2023 - Reykjavik, IS - Harpa

September 11, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

September 12, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

September 13, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

September 14, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Pavement's Crooked Rain, was named among the 500 Greatest Album Of All Time list by Rolling Stone

Pavement is an American indie rock band formed in Stockton, California, in 1989. The band consists of Stephen Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Scott Kannberg (guitar, vocals), Mark Ibold (bass), Steve West (drums), and Bob Nastanovich (percussion, vocals).

Their debut album, Slanted and Enchanted, was released in 1992 to critical acclaim. The album was praised for its lo-fi production and unconventional song structures and is now considered a classic of the indie rock genre. It featured tracks like Trigger Cut/Wounded-Kite at: 17, In the Mouth a Desert, and Here, which helped the band gain a huge following.

Their Crooked Rain album was named among the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list by Rolling Stone Magazine. In 1992, Slanted and Enchanted was named the second-best album of the year by NME, and the band was named Best New Artist.

Overall, Pavement is widely regarded as one of the most influential bands of the 1990s indie rock scene. The band's unique sound and DIY approach to music-making helped to define the genre and inspire countless other artists. Their debut album, Slanted and Enchanted, is now considered a classic of the genre and has been included in several Best Albums of All Time lists.

While the band's popularity waned in the late 1990s, they continue to be celebrated as pioneers of the indie rock movement.

