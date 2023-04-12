Peter Frampton Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Legendary guitarist and singer Peter Frampton has announced that he will be hitting the road once again for a US tour in 2023. The tour, named the Never Say Never Tour, will begin in Huber Heights, Ohio on June 21 and will feature performances in several major cities across the country.

The announcement of the tour has sparked excitement among his fans, who have eagerly awaited the chance to see the rock icon perform live once again.

Peter Frampton's tour tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time via TicketMaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, April 13.

Once tickets are on sale, tickets can be purchased at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Peter Frampton's 2023 US tour will begin in Huber Heights and end in Sandy

Peter Frampton's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Huber Heights, which is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Sandy on August 19, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Peter Frampton’s tour:

21 June 2023 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

22 June 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

24 June 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

25 June 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 June 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

28 June 2023 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

30 June 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

02 July 2023 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound at Coachman Park

03 July 2023 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live

13 July 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

15 July 2023 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

16 July 2023 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

18 July 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 July 2023 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

22 July 2023 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater

23 July 2023 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

25 July 2023 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

26 July 2023 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

28 July 2023 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center

29 July 2023 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

10 August 2023 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

12 August 2023 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

13 August 2023 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

15 August 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

18 August 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

19 August 2023 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Peter Frampton is a Grammy-winning English Guitarist and singer-songwriter

Peter Frampton is an English guitarist and singer-songwriter born on April 22, 1950. He is best known for his 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive!, which remains one of the best-selling live albums of all time.

Peter Frampton's debut solo album, Wind of Change, was released in 1972. The album featured the single Baby, I Love Your Way, which reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song remains one of Frampton's most popular and enduring hits.

In addition to his success as a solo artist, Peter Frampton has also worked with a number of other musicians throughout his career. He was a member of the band Humble Pie in the early 1970s and has collaborated with artists such as David Bowie, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Peter Frampton has received several awards and recognitions throughout his career. In 2007, he won a Grammy Award for his Contemporary Instrumental Album Fingerprints, and as of now, he has one Grammy Award and three Grammy Nominations.

He was also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2020, he received the Les Paul Innovation Award at the NAMM TEC Awards, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of music technology.

Poll : 0 votes