Polite Society X Ulta Beauty rollout plan: Everything we know so far

Polite Society is a beauty brand founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, the founders of Too-Faced Cosmetics. The brand has now officially launched on Ulta Beauty, offering "clean makeup that isn't boring or beige" to all.

Polite Society took to their Instagram handle to upload a teaser for the announcement, before the brand was officially made available on August 27, 2023, across Ulta Beauty stores.

Polite Society's focus on clean, cruelty-free products matches Ulta's Conscious Beauty standards. On the Ulta Beauty site, the makeup brand has now released its volumizing mascara, lip-plumping oil gloss, face palette, and foundation - all of which are within a price range of $15-$52.

Polite Society rollout plan inside Ulta Beauty offers clean formulas with glamour, glitz, and pretty packaging

Polite Society owners previously founded Too Faced, which was later sold out to Estee Lauder Companies in 2016 for a record-breaking $1.45 billion. Now, with their latest venture launching in the market, beauty enthusiasts are eager to see what the duo have in store.

On August 28, 2023, founder Jerrod Blandino took to Instagram to post a video about the launch, urging fans to go check out Ulta Beauty to purchase the products:

"Go check out our amazing clean, vegan, kick-a** products on Ulta Beauty powered by unapologetic positivity that pushes clean science to the edge to create artistry-level cosmetics that deliver on their promises. We've been working our a** off for sooooo long! I can't wait for you to try it all!"

Every Polite Society product is designed to create and inspire individuals, particularly artists, thus redefining clean beauty for the modern world.

The first four products launched at Ulta Beauty are as follows:

Greatest Lashes of All Time Mascara: The mascara that offers a 12-hour curl without weighing or clumping down the lashes contains olive oil and vitamin B5. It is priced at $27.

The mascara that offers a 12-hour curl without weighing or clumping down the lashes contains olive oil and vitamin B5. It is priced at $27. B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss: A lip plumping oil that gives 24-hour hydration and is infused with Gingerroot oil, capsicum for instant plumpness, and blueberry oil. This is also priced at $27.

A lip plumping oil that gives 24-hour hydration and is infused with Gingerroot oil, capsicum for instant plumpness, and blueberry oil. This is also priced at $27. More than a Pretty Face Foundation: The foundation ranges is available in 30 skin-friendly shades, delivering a long-wear medium to full coverage with its textured formula. It is priced at $42.

The foundation ranges is available in 30 skin-friendly shades, delivering a long-wear medium to full coverage with its textured formula. It is priced at $42. Go Flush Yourself Blush & Glow Face Palette: The face palette includes 3 blushes & 1 highlighter that can be easily mixed and matched to achieve an effortless look for $39.

Polite Society has finally launched their products at Ulta Beauty, which marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry. The vision held by the founding duo, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, focused entirely on the brand's commitment to clean, cruelty-free products and is perfectly lined up with Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty standards.

The products are currently available on the Ulta Beauty website and their stores.