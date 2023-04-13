The Promedica Concert Series 2023 has announced the highly-anticipated lineup for its annual music festival, which is set to kick off on July 7, 2023. The festival, which has been a highlight of Toledo Ohio's summer entertainment calendar for years, promises to be bigger and better than ever before. This year's lineup includes a diverse range of musical genres, ensuring that there's something for everyone.

Tickets for the Promedica concerts has been extended. Now the tickets will go on sale on April 17 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased from their official website - www.promedicalive.com

Promedica Concert Series 2023 Lineup includes some of the biggest names in the industry

Promenade Park is set to be the hottest spot for music lovers this summer, as the Promedica Concert Series 2023 lineup has just been announced. From classic hits to modern favorites, this year's lineup promises to be one of the best yet.

Here's the lineup of artists performing each day in the Promedica Concert Series:

July 7, 2023

Killer Queen - featuring Patrick Myers

July 14, 2023

Back to the 90’s - featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, DJ Kool, Young MC, and C & C Music Factory

July 21, 2023

Chris Janson

August 4, 2023

Scotty McCreery - (Jeep Fest)

In addition to the concert series, ProMedica will also be holding the ProMedica Live Family Movie Nights at Promenade Park. The pre-event features will include movie concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park, and special attractions.

The following is the full schedule of movies that will be shown:

June 24 - Raya and the Last Dragon

July 22 - DC League of Super-Pets

Aug. 12 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Learn more about the artists performing in the Promedica Concert Series 2023

Killer Queen is a British rock band that was formed in 1993. The band's name is a reference to the classic Queen song, Killer Queen, and they specialize in performing tribute shows to the iconic band. Their debut album, Killer Queen, was released in 1995, and it features covers of some of Queen's most popular songs, such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody to Love, and We Will Rock You.

Despite not winning any major awards, the band has amassed a devoted following and gained critical acclaim for their tribute gigs.

Chris Janson is an American country music singer and songwriter. He was born in 1986 and began his music career in the early 2010s. His debut single, Til a Woman Comes Along, was released in 2010, but it was his breakthrough single, Buy Me a Boat, released in 2015, that really put him on the country music map.

The song went on to be certified platinum by the RIAA and reached the top five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Janson's debut studio album, also titled Buy Me a Boat, was released in 2015. He has since released two more albums, Everybody in 2017, and Real Friends in 2019.

Scotty McCreery is another American country music singer and songwriter who gained widespread recognition as the winner of the tenth season of American Idol in 2011. His debut album, Clear as Day, was released later that year and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

The album features hit singles such as I Love You This Big and The Trouble with Girls. McCreery has won several awards throughout his career, including the Academy of Country Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2011, and the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year in 2012. He has continued to release new music and tours and has built a strong fanbase within the country music industry.

