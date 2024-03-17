Rare Beauty launches two new shades of Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter: Everything we know so far

Launched in 2019, Rare Beauty has garnered a global fanbase of beauty enthusiasts, with over 3 million followers on TikTok and 7 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the beauty brand induced excitement among beauty enthusiasts with the launch of two new shades of the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. The silky highlighter formulation is now available in two new shades called Reflect and Reveal.

Announcing the launch on Instagram, Rare Beauty showcased the use of the Reveal and Reflect highlighter shades on a model with a warm skin tone, indicating these shades will look flattering on all skin tones.

Commenting on why she loves the Positive Light Silky Touch highlighter, Selena Gomez mentions on the beauty brand's website:

“It’s truly lightweight and goes on like silk, and I love the natural sheen it gives you—I’ve never seen a highlighter like this!”

The newly launched shades of the Positive Light Silky Touch highlighter retail for $25 and are available on the brand's website.

Rare Beauty's Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter's new shades are copper and bronze tones

Rare Beauty entered the beauty arena to pioneer empowerment and self-expression, and the brand's product range has made its way into most beauty enthusiasts' makeup arsenals.

The Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter replicates the liquid formulation of Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Liquid Luminizer but in powder form. While the liquid highlighter is one of the beauty brand’s best-selling products, many beauty enthusiasts prefer powder formulations, especially those with oily skin.

The compact highlighter offers instantly dewy, smooth, and reflective-looking makeup with a convenient and easy-to-use powder formulation.

Some of the benefits of the Positive Light Silky Touch highlighter include:

It has a silky texture that feels smooth, airy, and weightless.

The highlighter has a talc-free formulation that glides and melts on the skin for a natural-looking sheen and seamless finish.

Despite a compact powder formula, the highlighter won’t settle into fine lines or enhance the skin’s texture.

The Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter comprises a unique semi-sheer base and features ultra-smooth micro-shimmers that sync with the skin and enhance all skin tones.

The highlighter is smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and water-resistant.

While the powder formulation of the beauty brand's highlighter is available in four skin tone-flattering shades, Rare Beauty announced the launch of two new shades in the highlighter range:

Reflect: This is a deep bronze highlighter shade that is ideal for creating a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow.

Reveal: This is a warm copper highlighter shade that can complement bold makeup looks or be worn by itself to accentuate the high points of the face.

The existing shades of the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter range include:

Exhilarate: A champagne gold shade

A champagne gold shade Enlighten: A cool champagne highlighter shade

A cool champagne highlighter shade Flaunt: A true shade of gold

A true shade of gold Mesmerize: A rose bronze highlighter shade

Read More: How to ace Selena Gomez's "Love On" makeup look? Rare Beauty products explored

The Rare Beauty website mentions that the best way to use the highlighter is to apply it using light strokes. One can apply it to the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones, cupid's bow, and nose. Additionally, the highlighter can also double as an eyeshadow.

The new shades of the Positive Light Silky Touch highlighter are available on the brand's official website for $25 as well as on retail platforms like Sephora and Amazon.